HIGHGATE – Highgate voters have approved all articles from the floor during their annual town meeting this year, authorizing the town’s proposed general and highway funds and agreeing to schedule next year’s town meeting an hour earlier.
Amidst those approvals, voters elected to extend the town clerk’s position to four years to stagger the office’s term with the town treasurer’s position, and eliminate the position of Trustee of Trust Funds and have their duties absorbed by the town’s treasurer.
Voters also agreed to a tax stabilization plan and agreed to schedule their 2021 town meeting an hour earlier, a question voters previously considered during last year’s annual town meeting as a means for finishing Highgate’s consistently long town meetings earlier.
Highgate’s general fund was projected to grow by $42,000 and its highway fund grow by nearly $66,000 from what voters approved at this time last year, with its proposed capital improvement plan allocation decreasing by $75,000.
In all, the push and pull of different budget items left the amount of money to be raised by taxpayers to increase by only $1,000.
Like many of their neighbors, Highgate voters endorsed sending a message to the state government calling for the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, a multi-use trail that, once completed, would span much of Northern Vermont.
While official results in the town’s selectboard races are still outstanding, both incumbent Bruce Butler and newcomer Kyle Lothian are running unopposed for respective selectboard seats and will likely be elected.
The Messenger will update this story once ballot results are available.