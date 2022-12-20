HIGHGATE — Do you have what it takes to join the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department?
In posts to social media, Highgate VFD announced it is looking for new recruits to join its team. Interested would-be firefighters must be at least 18 years-old and preferably live in or close to Highgate.
In a post to MakeMeAFirefighter.org, HVFD lists a number of open positions, including support jobs that would not see active firefights.
“We are looking for motivated individuals who are willing to serve our community. Whether you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, a fire apparatus driver/pump operator or helping with our community events in a non-support role, we encourage you to stop by our fire department Mondays at 7 p.m. or drop us a line for more information,” HVFD said in its online advertisement.
Highgate’s official town website has the application and details other essential application information. Applicants must list medication allergies, physical limitations and whether they use glasses or contact lenses.
Once an application is received, it is reviewed by HFVD line officers. If accepted, the applicant comes on as a probationary member and receives training gear.
After six months on the probationary standing, officers will meet again and decide if the person has what it takes to be a full HVFD member.
Full HVFD members will vote, and if voted in, the applicant will gain full membership perks like equipment, station passcodes and the ability to respond to emergencies as a member of the HVFD.
Contact HVFD with questions at highgatefirevt@gmail.com or the non-emergency line 802-868-7722.
