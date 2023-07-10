Highgate Springs border crossing, 2007

The Highgate Springs border crossing is pictured here in this photo dated for 2007.

Get prepared for the week with this traffic report from the Saint Albans Messenger about what you can expect on the roads, according to a report from The Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Travelers to Quebec through the Highgate border crossing should be aware that Route 133 on the Canadian side of the border is closed between Champlain Road in Saint-Armand and Morgan Road in Pike River until approximately Saturday, July 15 for the construction a overpass.

A local detour route is in place for vehicles needing to travel through the border but Oversize and overweight vehicles are not not allowed and should seek alternate routes and points of entry.

 

 

