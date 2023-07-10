The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Addison County in central Vermont...
Central Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont...
South Central Franklin County in northwestern Vermont...
West Central Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont...
* Until 115 PM EDT.
* At 720 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The
expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Essex Junction, South Burlington, Vergennes, Richmond, Hinesburg,
Williston, St. George, Huntington, Jericho, Essex Junction
Village, Jericho Village, Starksboro, Monkton Ridge, Essex,
Bolton, Monkton Boro, Monkton, Buels Gore, Mt. Philo State Park
and Shelburne.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CALEDONIA, NORTHWESTERN ESSEX, ORLEANS,
EASTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHERN LAMOILLE COUNTIES...
At 620 AM EDT, Highway department reported Route 16 in Barton is
closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected
rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall
amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Highway Department reported.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Newport City, Lyndon, Enosburg Falls, Orleans, Derby Center,
Lowell, Westfield, Albany Village, Troy, Irasburg, Albany, Jay In
Franklin County, Newport Town, Newport Center, Jay, North Troy
Village, Coventry, Craftsbury, Eden and Orleans Village.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
.Widespread, heavy rainfall capable of producing considerable to
catastrophic flooding is beginning to unfold. Road washouts are
ongoing, and are expected to increase in extent and severity over
the course of the day.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...All of Vermont, and in northern New York, Essex, Clinton,
and Franklin Counties.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.
Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are
possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood
with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches, with locally
higher amounts of over 7 inches especially near and along the
spine of the Green Mountains. While the heaviest rainfall
rates should abate by Monday evening, widespread area and
river flooding is expected to persist through Tuesday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.