Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Addison County in central Vermont... Central Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont... South Central Franklin County in northwestern Vermont... West Central Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont... * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 720 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Essex Junction, South Burlington, Vergennes, Richmond, Hinesburg, Williston, St. George, Huntington, Jericho, Essex Junction Village, Jericho Village, Starksboro, Monkton Ridge, Essex, Bolton, Monkton Boro, Monkton, Buels Gore, Mt. Philo State Park and Shelburne. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CALEDONIA, NORTHWESTERN ESSEX, ORLEANS, EASTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHERN LAMOILLE COUNTIES... At 620 AM EDT, Highway department reported Route 16 in Barton is closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Highway Department reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Newport City, Lyndon, Enosburg Falls, Orleans, Derby Center, Lowell, Westfield, Albany Village, Troy, Irasburg, Albany, Jay In Franklin County, Newport Town, Newport Center, Jay, North Troy Village, Coventry, Craftsbury, Eden and Orleans Village. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

.Widespread, heavy rainfall capable of producing considerable to catastrophic flooding is beginning to unfold. Road washouts are ongoing, and are expected to increase in extent and severity over the course of the day. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...All of Vermont, and in northern New York, Essex, Clinton, and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts of over 7 inches especially near and along the spine of the Green Mountains. While the heaviest rainfall rates should abate by Monday evening, widespread area and river flooding is expected to persist through Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&