HIGHGATE — A $25,000 grant is turning Highgate Elementary students into bibliophiles.
Thanks to funding from the Children’s Literacy Foundation “Year of the Book” grant, each student at HES will take home 10 free books of their choice by the end of the school year. The grant is delivered annually to a select five schools each from New Hampshire and Vermont, and this year the little school in Franklin County was chosen.
“I think this opens up a whole other world for them,” said HES librarian Kelly Enterline. “Many kids are looking for themselves in books. They’re looking for characters who experience something they do … What they experience here in Vermont.”
Enterline originally applied for the grant last year, but sadly HES was not chosen. Perseverance paid off though, and this time around Enterline said they not only had letters of endorsement from teachers and staff, but students too.
The grant also includes funding for events, like author visits, and HES has already hosted Natalie Kinsey-Warnock, a children’s book writer hailing from the Northeast Kingdom, who taught the young creators a lesson on how to research their family roots.
“It's been really difficult in the past few years to find authors and funding for visits,” Enterline said. “You always see the excitement over meeting a live author. I’ve been grateful that authors have been willing to work with our budget, but now to be able to get these authors, it’s just so exciting for the kids.”
The Year of the Book grant
Determined to secure the grant for her school, Enterline applied once again for the CLiF grant this past March. In April, HES received a phone call from the organization saying it’d been selected as finalists for the grant.
With help from fifth grade teacher Kyra Barrett, the teachers doubled down and crafted a poetic, hard-hitting and sentimental letter describing the determination and leadership that is inherent to the nature of the Highgate Hawks and described the students and staff as fearless and passionate, just like the raptor that inspired their emblem.
“It has been said that a hawk can symbolize determination, leadership and focus,” their letter reads. “Hawks are not afraid of diving after what they want, keeping their goal clearly in mind. The Highgate hawks stay true to these qualities each and every day as we gather to learn, collaborate and grow.”
On April 8, Enterline received the news: the grant was theirs.
“I was just so excited and so shocked,” Enterline said. “I may have just screamed here in my office … It’s super exciting. We’d tried really hard on the application, but just didn’t know if we would get it.”
Unable to control her excitement, Enterline ran from classroom to classroom with the exciting news. When she got to Barrett’s class, the fifth graders stood up and cheered, hands in the air.
Books for everyone
Once a month, HES hosts an event or an author visit sponsored by the grant, and often the events are accompanied by free book giveaways. On those days, Enterline can be found in the library, opening box upon box of books to spread out on the tables for students to choose from.
“They get very excited,” Enterline said. “The book giveaways are huge, because I see the same families over and over at book fairs … There are some kids who are never able to shop at book fairs. Seeing every kid get to go home with a book is pretty awesome.”
Some events include “dress as your favorite character day” in October, and there were some common themes across the grades.
“In the fifth grade, we had a lot of Harry Potters,” Enterline said. “First grade was Junie B. Jones … and in Kindergarten, we had Pete the Cat.”
On book selection days, the air in HES is buzzing with energy as students pour over the tables of books, eager to choose the next addition to their personal library. After choosing their books and waiting for their schoolmates, Enterline said she often sees small groups of students hunkering down quietly with their new read.
“I like adventurous books and realistic fiction,” 12-year-old Riley Tatro said. “I really Watt Key’s [books] ‘Deep Water’ and ‘Hideout.’”
Tatro said there’s a likelihood that she could become a book collector someday and has already started her own library at home.
“I have a ton of books because I really like to read,” she said.
Each night before bed, she finds the perfect way to end the day is to snuggle up with her new favorite book and start down a new, adventurous road.
“Sometimes, when I read, it’s really hard to stop,” Tatro said. “When the chapter ends, I just want to keep going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.