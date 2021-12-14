HIGHGATE — After a tough year, the recreation department may receive $132,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to recoup losses incurred by the Highgate Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The arena hosts hockey games and skating lessons, but was unable to open for the 2019-20 season when Gov. Phil Scott announced his state of emergency. The season normally begins in October said Lee Barrett, recreation program coordinator for the town of Highgate.
The Vermont League of Cities & Towns is helping communities with worksheet calculations to come up with figures regarding revenue loss due to COVID restrictions, Town Treasurer Shelly Laroche said. Based on that worksheet, the arena should receive $132,000.
Selectboard Chair Sharon Bousquette said everyone on the selectboard — and in town, for that matter — knew how much the recreation department had suffered last year.
“Choices were really limited,” Bousquette said about recreational opportunities during the COVID-19 shut down. “We couldn’t let children gather. It was a tough spot in terms of annual revenue.”
The year prior to COVID, revenue for ice and facility rental, including advertising, totaled $181,126.
Unexpectedly, the missed season provided an opportunity for investment. While the recreation department could not host anyone at the ice rink, it did acquire a $32,000 grant in collaboration with the Highgate Public Library over the summer.
“People want to recreate now more than ever,” Barrett said. “There is definitely a need.”
Investing in recreation
After state-wide shut-downs and quarantine measures, Vermonters were itching to get back outside. So when Barrett saw the opportunity online to get more funds for town recreation, he jumped at the chance to apply for a grant with Vermont Afterschool to make sure that Highgaters would have a multitude of recreational options to choose from and the funds to support it.
With the help of the Highgate Public Library, $32,000 was secured for community after-school activities in 2021. Barrett said the rec department was able to purchase an entire fleet of mountain and multi-terrain bikes, paddle boards and field trip opportunities this past summer to support community engagement and outdoor activity.
“With everyone spending so much time outside now, recreation is more important than ever,” Barrett said.
The grant was a fairly unique one and federally-funded through Vermont Afterschool. It’s geared toward supporting all after school activities, whether it means library programming or outdoor recreation. The idea was to funnel funds towards activity in supervised and family-friendly environments.
With the ice now open for the 2020-21 season and turf season on its way, recreation in Highgate is back in full-swing. Barrett said the department is renting out the ice for hockey and more this winter, then the turf for field hockey and soccer this summer.
“I think people missed being together,” Barrett said. “The biggest thing I saw [when we opened back up] was when we opened up the movie nights. People were just super excited to be out of the house.”
Future plans
While Highgate recreation is busy getting its pistons warmed again, Barrett said he also has big dreams for the department.
“We definitely have room to expand,” he said, noting that a community room would be a nice addition. Due to the age of the arena, more general updates are also needed.
“I want this facility to be a year-round facility,” he said. “I’d like this building to be as used in the summer and spring as it’s used for hockey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.