HIGHGATE — In two weeks, the community is invited to the third and final planning meeting of a community improvement planning initiative for the town.
The last “Highgate Reaching New Heights” forum will run from 6:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Highgate Elementary School. All are invited to weigh in on a finalized vision for the community, next steps for stakeholders and concrete action plans for the town.
In the wake of some major decisions affecting Highgate, stakeholders in the town have partnered with community and state-wide experts over the past few months to discuss the future of Highgate and how the community can work together to improve the town.
Each meeting has been facilitated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
With the extension of the Franklin County State Airport runways to support cargo planes, the extension of the water and sewer systems from the Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School in Swanton to Highgate and other projects, Highgate residents realized that their little town was in for big changes both directly and indirectly.
In the two previous community meetings, stakeholders identified and zeroed in on four key areas of improvement that will be the basis of the May 24 meeting:
Advance Career Training, Workforce Development and Agricultural Career Pathways
Expand Community Events and Boost Volunteerism and Engagement
Recruit and Support Local Businesses
Expand the Highgate Library and Community Center
Dinner and refreshments will be served, and interested parties can sign up for a task force at the “Highgate Reaching New Heights” website: bit.ly/HighgateVT .
