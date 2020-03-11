HIGHGATE – Highgate may look into impact fees or designating a tax-increment financing district to support continued development in town, with the selectboard agreeing to seek federal grant support for that work during their latest regular meeting.
Highgate’s selectboard agreed Thursday to pursue federal grant funding for both exploring impact fees and tax-increment financing in Highgate and plotting the next steps of the town’s village core planning, two of three possible projects pitched for U.S. Dept. of Agriculture grants by the town’s administrator that evening.
Tax increment financing, or TIF, is when a municipality is allowed to bond for a development project and pay off those bonds with the property taxes earned from rising property values above the project’s original property value.
St. Albans City is currently the only municipality in Franklin County leveraging TIF to support development, most recently to support the redevelopment of Congress and Main streets and the former Fonda factory site.
Impact fees, meanwhile, are set fees placed by a town on new developments in order to fund public infrastructure in light of the heavier demands placed on infrastructure as development brings more traffic and population to an area.
“That would be focused on our development areas but with a vision to facilitate the necessary infrastructure it takes to keep up with our rapid growth of housing,” Highgate town administrator Heidi Britch-Valenta said during the selectboard’s March 5 meeting.
“I think the planning commission is ready right now to look at impact fees and a TIF district in time for this development which could be coming to town in a big way,” she later added once the selectboard opted to prioritize that work.
The next step, according to Britch-Valenta, would be to hire a consultant to see what funding mechanisms “would make sense for Highgate,” a town currently in the midst of population growth and potential major redevelopment projects near the Franklin County State Airport and Highgate Center’s village core.
The town was also looking to explore next steps for its village core project, where the town is weighing possible redevelopment of a town-owned parcel currently occupied by a historical – but also dilapidated – home.
According to Britch-Valenta, the federal grant she was looking to apply to would help the town answer questions like, “How do we find a developer? How do we develop it ourselves?”
The town has also approved architectural work Thursday to see if the village core property was salvageable and what it would cost to restore the property – information Highgate officials hoped could help inform residents before any action is taken on the property.
In picking those projects, the town passed over another proposal from Britch-Valenta to apply for federal funds to look at a providing municipal wireless Internet services in Highgate Center’s core, where existing cellular service is slow.
The selectboard agreed, however, the other two projects took priority, voting unanimously to prioritize impact fee and TIF exploration, and further support for the redevelopment of Highgate Center’s village core.