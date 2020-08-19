HIGHGATE – More than $1.5 million will be brought into Franklin County courtesy of a federal funding boost from the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC).
Projects in Fletcher, Highgate, Montgomery and Richford are all expected to see a significant shot of federal funds within the latest round of NBRC grant awards, Vermont’s Congressional delegation announced in a joint statement Tuesday.
Nearly $482,000 have been earmarked to the Town of Highgate for the extension of municipal wastewater lines from Swanton toward the Highgate airport, where significant industrial development is expected to follow a planned extension to the nearby Franklin County State Airport.
In Fletcher, the town received a grant worth more than $439,000 in order to continue building out a fiber-to-the-home telecom network along 34 miles of unserved roads in the small Franklin County town.
The Town of Montgomery will be awarded more than $500,000 for a centralized wastewater system for serving its two villages, a priority previously set by the town during the Montgomery Thrives initiative and endorsed by voters during a bond vote earlier this year.
According to Montgomery’s selectboard chair Charlie Hancock, the award from NBRC was “significant” for supporting the town’s share of an $11.7 million project officials expect to be largely funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan the town qualified for.
The wastewater project, according to Hancock, was enormously important for future development in Franklin County’s easternmost town, where wastewater limitations have made expansion in Montgomery’s two villages a challenge.
“We want to keep the community thriving into the future, and this is one of our tools to do that,” Hancock told the Messenger. “This is going to be one of those things that really provides a foundation for what that future looks like.”
In Richford, the Northern Tier Centers for Health (NOTCH) received a $175,000 grant for converting the grocery store currently managed by NOTCH into a nonprofit “social grocery.”
The Vista Foods in Richford has been managed by NOTCH since June after its previous owners, the Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE), considered closing their Richford location due to its business being unsustainable, AGNE’s president told the Messenger in January.
According to NOTCH’s executive director Pam Parsons, the health center intended to use its funding to help afford equipment and inventory at the store, as well as legal fees for guiding its transition from a limited liability company – or LLC – under NOTCH to a nonprofit organization.
Parsons said the hope was to better connect the grocery store into NOTCH’s public health work, imagining that “education would be a big part” of said model.
“We have medical providers who are very excited about it,” Parsons said. “I think it’s exciting to be able to develop this with a medical facility.”
In all, more than $4.4 million will have been awarded to Vermont organizations through this latest round of NBRC funds, supporting arts programs in the Northeast Kingdom, the Vermont Foodbank in Barre and the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s post-pandemic recovery initiatives.
In a joint statement, Vermont’s Congressional delegation and Gov. Phil Scott celebrated the awards as needed support for community development, especially following the economic fallout from COVID-19 and subsequent public health orders closing most businesses in order to manage the pandemic.
“These federal investments in Vermont will bring concrete benefits to Vermonters’ lives,” Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., wrote. “These projects will mean that more Vermonters will have access to broadband internet and to healthy and local food, and our towns and villages will be able to build out infrastructure that improves their vibrancy.”
“The coronavirus pandemic has exposed and exacerbated the many challenges rural Americans face in accessing high-quality, affordable housing, child care, broadband, health care and food,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., wrote. “This program is now more important than ever to support our communities in their efforts to recover from this crisis.”
Leahy and Sanders’s counterpart in the House of Representatives, Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., shared similar sentiments, writing that NBRC’s grants “will provide a vital boost to communities across our state that need it most.”
“By investing in projects from food security to infrastructure, these grants will have widespread economic and community development benefits for Vermont communities seeking to recover from this pandemic,” Welch said.
“The NBRC funding will be especially important this year, as communities respond to, and work to recover from, the impacts of this once-in-a-century pandemic,” Scott agreed. “I appreciate this critical federal support and look forward to seeing these transformative projects get underway.”
The Northern Borders Regional Commission is a federal organization funded through the Farm Bill that allocates federal grant funding to economic projects in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.
Eighty-six projects in total have been funded in Vermont since the organization’s creation in 2008.