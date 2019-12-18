HIGHGATE — Vermont State Police are investigating an accident which killed one local man and left his wife in the hospital on Tuesday night.
VSP reports a tractor trailer driven by Kenneth Vickman, 58, of Freedom, N.Y., hit a pickup truck driven by David Roddy, 69, of Highgate, and injuring his wife Georgette, 68.
The accident occurred on Route 78 near the intersection with McLaughlin Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Police report the rear axle of the tractor trailer unit struck the driver’s side front end of the truck causing severe damage.
The police describe road conditions of the time of the accident as slick due to snow and ice.