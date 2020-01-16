HIGHGATE — A Highgate man is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident on Wednesday.
According to Vermont State Police, officers were dispatched to a residence in Highgate at 2:30 p.m. for an ongoing altercation. When they arrived, they were told Anthony Machia, 54, had fled in a black Jeep.
Troopers located the vehicle and Machia. According to VSP, Machia smelled of alcohol. He was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
After additional investigation into the original incident, he was charge with aggravated assault and interference with access to emergency services. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.