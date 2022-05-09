HIGHGATE — A Swanton man was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound the day before.
Vermont State Police arrested Highgate resident Joshua LaFromboise, 29, on Sunday night on suspicion of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
He allegedly fired into a car being driven by Swanton resident Brittanie Blanchard, 30. The shots hit the passenger, Logan Pratt, 33, also of Swanton, who was later transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for his injuries.
Pratt died on Sunday afternoon. An autopsy is scheduled to take place at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to confirm the cause and manner of death.
Authorities said Blanchard and Pratt had been visiting LaFramboise early on Saturday morning at his residence at 4757 U.S. Route 7 when an altercation occurred.
Blanchard and Pratt allegedly fled the house at 5:15 a.m. in a silver 2017 Volkswagen Passat, pursued by LaFramboise who was driving a black 2012 Subaru Legacy.
According to police reports, LaFromboise allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the Passat being driven by Blanchard about four miles from the residence. The rear windshield was shattered, and police said Pratt was critically injured. Blanchard drove the car off the road and into a field before the vehicle returned to the road and continued driving.
LaFromboise continued in pursuit behind them.
Police said a vehicle chase took the cars through Highgate, Swanton and St. Albans following U.S. Route 7, Vermont Route 78, Canada Street, Grand Avenue and Highgate Road (also known as Vermont Route 207). When Blanchard reached the intersection of Route 207 and Paquette Drive near the Swanton town line, she managed to waive down nearby Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputies, who provided immediate medical assistance to Pratt.
Police said LaFromboise was not with them, but was subsequently detained by authorities.
LaFromboise was arraigned Monday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.
