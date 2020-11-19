SWANTON -- Vermont State Police (VSP) has reported that Corey Bluto, 36, of Highgate, was charged Wednesday afternoon for possessing a firearm when he was prohibited from doing so.
Around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18, VSP is said to have received a call saying there was an individual shooting at deer from the road. Investigation revealed to troopers that the person, identified as Bluto, was prohibited from being in possession of a firearm. He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court.
