SHELDON-- Just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, police said a car crash led to the detention of a Highgate man with a warrant out for his arrest.
Joshua Wells, 30, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu when he turned into the intersection of VT Route 78 and VT Route 105 and swung his vehicle into the eastbound lane during departure from a residence, according to a release.
Wells' car collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Richford resident Sebastian Murray, 25, who had been driving East, police said.
Authorities said investigation of the incident led to the apprehension of Wells, who had a warrant out for his arrest, and his subsequent lodging at Northwest State Correctional Facility with bail set at $200.00.
Both vehicles sustained front-end damage and both drivers had suspected minor injuries, and Murray was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, according to a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.