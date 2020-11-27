HIGHGATE — A local family was left homeless and two pets were lost as the result of a fire on St. Armand Road on Wednesday morning.
The Highgate Fire Dept. was dispatched to the scene at 10:22 a.m. Officers from the St. Albans Police Dept. were the first on scene and found heavy fire coming from the front door and heavy smoke coming from an upstairs window, according to the Vermont State Police.
Several area fire departments assisted Highgate in extinguishing the blaze.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was likely a chimney for the woodstove located in the living room.
Todd Noel owned the home, which is considered a total loss. Family members and the Red Cross have been assisting the family.
