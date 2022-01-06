SWANTON — The school board voted unanimously on Tuesday to use spare funds from a 2019 bond vote to hire Energy Efficient Investments inc. to upgrade the Highgate Elementary School’s heating and ventilation systems.
“It’s going to be much more maintenance-friendly than what our current system is,” MVSD board chair Chris Shepard said.
Most of the March 2019 bond vote of $1,944,390 has already been used to address roofing and parking lot issues, Superintendent Julie Regimbal said. But the funds won’t be enough: an additional $800,4610 in funding is needed to complete the HVAC project.
Regimbal said the district expects to have a surplus in the general fund that will cover the remaining costs.
“If we can purchase the materials, which are one of the most expensive portions, with that $800,000, then the bond funding can go for the work itself,” Regimbal said.
All of the heating and ventilation systems in the brick school building will be updated except for those in the cafeteria and kitchen.
“It is hot in the summer and cold in the winter,” Regimbal said. “The systems are very antiquated. We are excited about the upgrade.”
HES Principal Yeshua Pastina said sometimes in the warmer months, janitorial staff will have to come in early to air out the building so it doesn’t get too hot inside.
“Sometimes, if it’s 85 degrees outside then it is 85 degrees inside,” Pastina told the Messenger on Thursday. “This is going to be a huge deal for us.”
The updates are slated to begin this spring, culminating before the fall return-to-school of 2022.
