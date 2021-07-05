On July 3 around 3 p.m., a Highgate man lost control of his vehicle on Route 78 near the Rail Trail crossing in Highgate.
The operator of the vehicle as well as two juveniles sustained minor injuries however a third juvenile was seriously injured and transported to Northwestern Medical Center.
An investigation into the incident revealed the driver likely lost control due to an unreasonably high speed for the wet conditions of the road.
The operator of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
The incident is still under investigation.
