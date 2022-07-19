HIGHGATE — The selectboard approved an increase last week in the amount of grant money to be requested for the long-anticipated airport infrastructure project.
The town is now requesting about $1.5 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, or 50% of the project’s overall budget.
Last fall, voters approved the project, which will bring public water and sewer to the commercial and industrial district surrounding the Franklin County State Airport.
Extending water and sewer from Missisquoi Valley Union High School to the area is intended to foster commercial development in time with the federal investments to upgrade the airport. A private developer is also planning a 7-lot industrial park next door.
Highgate officials say providing water and sewer will make the space more attractive to manufacturing businesses, the addition of which would create jobs, educational opportunities and additional tax revenue for the town of 3,700.
The infrastructure project’s design, construction and oversight costs are already being covered by a $507,107 Northern Borders Regional Commission grant. Construction is expected to begin in 2023.
The project will also receive $800,000 in funds from the Vermont Agency of Transportation, which must be matched with $738,000 from the town. In the September 2021 vote, Highgate voted to borrow an additional $500,000, if necessary, in order to complete it.
Currently, the Franklin County State Airport operates on a septic system with well water and is not connected to municipal sewers. The airport is 350 acres, big enough to land and store smaller planes like Cessnas and helicopters.
The Federal Aviation Administration’s more than $2 million upgrades in 2023 would rebuild the runway and widen it to 75 feet, allowing it to accommodate cargo planes that would normally need to fly into Burlington.
