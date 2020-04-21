HIGHGATE – On Wednesday, the Franklin County State Airport (FCSA) in Highgate will serve as the first of five Vermont National Guard (VNG)-staffed sites for meal distribution as a part of a new partnership with the Vermont Foodbank.
As the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic brings a surge of clients to Vermont’s network of food shelves, the Vermont Foodbank announced Tuesday its partnership with the VNG to distribute meals-ready-to-eat (MRE) kits from five Vermont airports.
On each airport’s appointed day as a distribution site, those experiencing food insecurity can receive seven days’ worth of MRE kits, with the first distribution site planned for FCSA this Wednesday.
Other distribution sites will be established at regional airports in Bennington, Newport, North Clarendon and North Springfield and operated only on their scheduled days.
According to Vermont Foodbank chief executive officer John Sayles, the hope is the meals sites will help alleviate some of the pressure on the Vermont’s food shelves, which have reportedly seen a surge in use since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Vermont Foodbank has seen a 30- to 100-percent increase in the number of people in need of food assistance due to COVID-19,” Sayles said in a statement. “This is straining the capacity of the charitable food system and these points of distribution will help get additional meals to people while taking some pressure off our network of food shelves and meal sites.”
According to results from a University of Vermont (UVM) survey published earlier this week, food insecurity – or lack of consistent access to nutritious food – has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting spike in unemployment.
According to the survey, one in every four Vermonters could be considered food insecure, largely due to a surge in unemployment following gubernatorial orders to close much of Vermont’s economy to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The VNG will be on hand in Highgate this Wednesday to distribute MRE kits before moving on to other sites around the state.
MREs are self-contained meals typically distributed to members of the U.S. military in the field or members of the public during disasters. They generally contain an easily prepared main course, side dish, dessert and materials for preparing the meal without kitchen appliances.
Each distribution site will be open on their respectively scheduled days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to the Vermont Foodbank, those who are ill, have been advised to quarantine or lack transportation can send family or friends to pick up meals at the designated distribution site.
The need for additional distribution sites following this initial series will be “assessed on a week-by-week basis,” per the Vermont Foodbank.
“Supply chains are strong to food shelves and Vermont grocery stores are not experiencing shortages in most food items,” the Vermont Foodbank said in a press release.
The Vermont Foodbank is the central organization helping coordinate Vermont’s network of food shelves and community meals sites.