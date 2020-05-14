HIGHGATE – Plans to improve the runway at the Franklin County State Airport (FCSA) received a $2 million boost in funding this week courtesy of a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant program.
In an Agency of Transportation (VTrans) statement issued Tuesday, state officials announced the state would receive more than $2.2 million in federal funds to support rebuilding and expanding the Highgate airport’s aging runway.
According to VTrans, the funds would help restore the 3,000-foot runway and expand it from its 60-foot width to 75 feet, bringing it into line with FAA guidelines and potentially opening the door to additional federal funds for the FCSA.
In a statement, Vermont’s Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn heralded the additional funds for the airport as support that would “help tremendously as Vermont continues to modernize its state airports as an integral part of the statewide transportation system and economy.”
“Our congressional delegation is doing great work to support Vermont’s aviation infrastructure, for which we are very thankful,” Flynn wrote.
For some time now the state has discussed expanding the Highgate airport to sustain additional traffic, with plans to extend the runway lengthwise to accommodate larger turboprop aircraft.
The airport also sits at the center of major development planning in Highgate, with the expectation that an extended runway could manage commercial traffic and support industrial developments on abutting properties.
The Town of Highgate is currently exploring the possible extension of waterlines from Swanton to support those development plans.
Tuesday’s statement from VTrans also quoted Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., the vice chair of the U.S. Senate’s appropriations committee who lobbied for allocating additional funds to the FAA program now supporting the runway’s reconstruction.
“Federal investment in Vermont’s aviation infrastructure is important for helping to grow our state’s economy,” Leahy wrote. “Our airports have great potential to be economic hubs for their local communities and investing in Franklin County State Airport’s runway will improve safety and create new opportunities for business.”
According to VTrans, the funds will also support modifying the landscape around the runway to prevent possible obstruction of the runway according to updated federal guidelines.