FRANKLIN COUNTY — The start of the tourist season is just around the corner.
As visitors head to the region, each town features its fair share of attractions, but it’s usually up to visitors to find its hidden gems.
Franklin County doesn’t have an overarching regional body that controls tourism and marketing initiatives to bring people into the region, and it’s often left to towns and businesses to pass along the information highlighting the best things to do.
St. Albans, for example — as the largest population center in the county — attracts its fair share of visitors due to its retail and food options, historic downtown and recreational opportunities.
With the only state-recognized downtown in Franklin County, St. Albans markets itself through various municipal boards and organizations, including the nonprofit St. Albans for the Future, and the group draws in residents and visitors alike through events like the Summer Concert Series and wintertime Festival of Trees.
But Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce manager Lisamarie Charlesworth said she also sees plenty of people looking outside St. Albans for many of the same types of attractions.
She said she’ll often send people who are looking for things to do to the county’s smaller, quaint towns and villages. Places like Swanton and Enosburgh, especially, can provide visitors with a good meal or cup of coffee while bringing them closer to some of the wider county’s recreational opportunities like the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, she said.
“From the chamber’s perspective, we tend to promote regionally, if something is in Bakersfield, Swanton or Highgate, we’ll highlight it,” she said.
Heading in
That doesn’t mean that visitors come to the county without a plan. They usually know what they plan on doing if they come to the region, Charlesworth said, but sometimes, they miss out on interesting places if they’ve already assembled an itinerary.
“I’ve found that people that come to Franklin County, they’re educated and specific about what they want to do and they’ve planned their trip very carefully,” Charlesworth said.
If they're open to it, Charlesworth does offer advice if they call or wander through the front door, and where she sends them is usually determined by what each is looking for.
“I like to send people up north because I think the landscape is gorgeous and the access to the rail trail is very unique,” she said. “Each town has its own flavor and that’s usually what I tell people.”
For more artistically-minded folk, she said, she’ll highlight attractions such as the Cold Hollow Sculpture Park or an event organized by the Swanton Arts Council.
For those looking for something historic, she might recommend checking out the Saint Albans Museum, Swanton’s Railroad Depot Museum or heading out to the President Chester Arthur Historic Site.
And for those looking for something just a little different, she’ll consider sending them out east to Montgomery – Vermont’s covered bridge capital.
At the Black Lantern Inn, co-owner Beth Crane said she’ll see visitors come to Montgomery to experience the town’s unique homegrown culture of crafters, local food growers and outdoor enthusiasts influenced by the notable French-Canadian crowd that have second homes in the area.
“It’s an interesting town. It’s a diverse population,” she said. “We have a lot of folks like second home owners from Canada, from Quebec. There are numerous Airbnbs here.”
Inn at Buck Hollow owner Jaquie Schwartz has also directed her customers by helping them find what they’re looking for if they’re interested in exploring what’s available.
“We have a restaurant guide set up. When people want something to eat, we send them to either Fairfax or St. Albans,” she said.
Heading out
While shopping and restaurants can bring in travelers, Franklin County’s biggest draw is its recreational opportunities, and each part of the county provides something a little different.
In the summertime especially, visitors tend to congregate in the western side of Franklin County to take advantage of Lake Champlain’s waters, Emily White, the Vermont State Parks regional manager of the Northwest Region, said.
She helps manage 12 parks in the wider state district – most of which are within an hour drive of each other – but the three located in Franklin County tend to draw crowds looking to cool off from the summer heat. In total, the 12 parks receive roughly 200,000 visits per year.
At Kill Kare State Park in St. Albans, White said the park often sees substantial daytime crowds that walk the beaches, swim and take the park’s ferry, The Island Runner, to Burton’s Island State Park, which is accessible only by boat.
“[Burton’s Island] is one of the most popular campgrounds. It has a full service 100-slip marina, and there’s substantial day use opportunities as well,” White said. “It’s one of the most unique state parks in our system.”
Franklin County’s third park, Lake Carmi State Park, tends to draw a more local crowd. As the largest campground in the state, White said many Vermonters have camped there over different generations, and the visitors tend to skew toward local residents compared to other parks in the system.
“It’s a beautiful lake. Walleye fishing is popular up there,” she said.
The county’s state parks, however, aren’t the only places visitors spend time outside in Franklin County.
The middle of the county, for example, has its fair share of seasonal camping spots and grounds that attract people who are looking for some hiking in the higher elevations of the county’s east side.
Out of Franklin County’s towns, Bakersfield and Richford have some of the most seasonal camping acreage in the area, according to property records curated by the state.
Down in Fairfax, Schwartz said she and her husband’s inn has been doing well since 2021, which was their best year on record. She said they’ll get visitors visiting to go hiking, kayaking and fishing throughout the summer months.
“The hotel industry has really raised their prices to make up for losses that we’ve had. We’ve kept our rates the same,” she said. “We get a lot of return guests who come here with their families. They come from Maine and California and they’re at our pool for days. It’s a big draw in the summertime.”
In colder months, however, visitors tend to head east to leaf-peep during the fall or hit the slopes in the winter.
White has seen the same in visitation numbers for Vermont’s state parks. Underhill State Park – the easternmost park in the northwestern park district – gets the most visitors at that time.
“The busiest time in Montgomery for us is ski season, for sure,” Crane said.
“I think in the town, there’s so much natural beauty,” she added. “And the proximity for recreational opportunities is why, and I think people are working at it too – keeping our town sort of vibrant and a place that people can enjoy coming to.”
For residents, that’s evident.
“We definitely have our own flavor here, our own language, our own niche of the things that people love up here. But it varies from town to town, from county to county,” Charlesworth said.
