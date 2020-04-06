ST. ALBANS TOWN – A St. Albans woman is facing criminal charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through parts of Georgia, Fairfax and St. Albans Monday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).
According to police, a deputy from the sheriff’s office attempted to stop Danielle Locke, 34, of St. Albans, after nearly being hit by the St. Albans woman’s vehicle head-on early Monday afternoon.
Police followed Locke from Route 7 onto Oakland Station Road before finally catching Locke in St. Albans after Locke almost collided with a vehicle on Route 104 in St. Albans.
According to the sheriff’s office, the chase led to speeds in excess of 90 miles an hour and involved officers from the Vermont Dept. of Liquor and Lottery and the St. Albans Police Department.
Locke was taken into custody “without further incident” and charged by police for attempting to elude police, careless and negligent operation of a vehicle and excessive speeding.
She also received “numerous civil violations,” according to FCSO.
Locke is cited to appear in court in June.