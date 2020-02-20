SWANTON – A high-speed chase through Swanton, Sheldon and Enosburgh ended with charges for a St. Albans woman Thursday after ending with an accident near the Dairy Center, the Swanton Village Police Dept. (SVPD) reported.
Police charged Maria Thompson, 37, of St. Albans with attempting to elude law enforcement, gross careless and negligent operation and leaving a motor vehicle crash after a high-speed chase led police from Swanton to Enosburgh.
According to police, an officer with SVPD observed a black Kia traveling more than 20 miles an hour over the speed limit near where Pond Road intersects with Route 105 shortly after 10:30 a.m.
As the officer reportedly attempted to pull the speeding Kia over, the operator refused to stop, eventually leading police on a high-speed chase down Route 105 between Swanton, Sheldon and Enosburgh.
At times, according to police, speeds reached an excess of 86 miles an hour, “with the operator weaving in and out of traffic and cutting other vehicles off during the pursuit.”
The chase ended soon after the fleeing Kia crashed into the back of a pick-up truck turning into the Dairy Center east of Enosburg Falls.
According to police, the vehicle’s operator, Thompson, was taken into custody after driving a short distance away from the scene of the accident.
She was processed at SVPD’s headquarters and taken to Franklin County Criminal Court for arraignment.
Thompson also received several civil citations for traffic violations involving Thursday’s chase.
Officers from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Vermont State Police and U.S. Border Patrol assisted during the pursuit.