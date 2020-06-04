Bridget Higdon has joined the staff of the O’Rourke Media Group, publisher of the St. Albans Messenger, Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.
A recent graduate of the University of Vermont, Higdon worked on the school paper, the Vermont Cynic, throughout her college career, serving as editor-in-chief her senior year. During her time on the paper, Higdon wrote about the arts and the local community.
In addition, she has written freelance articles for Seven Days, and interned at the Vermont Authors Project.
She is an avid reader, as well as a cyclist and skier.
A native of New Jersey, Higdon is settling into her new home in Chittenden County.
“Starting my first full-time job in the middle of a pandemic has brought about unexpected challenges,” she said.
Higdon is used to working in a busy and noisy newsroom, so meeting her new colleagues over video conference has been an adjustment.
“I am looking forward to the day when I can meet them in person,” she said. “But in the meantime, I am grateful to be doing the work I am most passionate about in the state that I love.”