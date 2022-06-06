ST. ALBANS — St. Albans is getting its own comic convention.
The inaugural Rail City Fan Fest, scheduled for the weekend of June 25, is expected to bring fans of Star Wars, comics and superheroes to the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center for a two-day family-friendly event.
“A big draw for me is the idea of families and kids coming in to see what I wanted to see as a little kid,” event organizer Luke Hungerford said. “I love these events. They’re a ton of fun. They’re one thing I look forward to every year.”
While attendees will be able to find plenty of vendor booths selling fan memorabilia such as custom-artwork and comics, Hungerford said he’s also tailored the event to feature group performances and panels from pop culture themed-groups.
Highlights include a lightsaber dueling group, the Saber Guild of Kessel Temple, which will teach the basics of lore-focused lightsaber fighting forms and a robot builder, Joshua Nye, who will demonstrate his handiwork.
“He builds these giant fighting robots in his garage. They’re really neat and interactive. They move around and punch. He’s bringing three of his biggest and best robots up,” Hungerford said.
Other featured events include a panel on the history of cosplay presented by Vermont author Andrew Liptak, a cosplay contest, a cosplay photoshoot and a Disney Princess Sing-Along for the children.
Cosplay, for those wondering, is when people dress up in costumes as fictional characters from pop culture, often during public conventions. Hungerford, for example, cosplays as Spider-Man, Captain America and Batman, and he has spent a lot of effort replicating the look and feel of each one.
The cosplay contest is scheduled for noon on Sunday, June 26. At that time, judges will decide the best costumes in three children’s categories and one for those 18 and older. Winners will receive a goodie basket worth $120.
As for vendor highlights, the fan fest also features 48 booths with a wide-range of items on display, and attendees will be able to check out different art pieces, fan creations, comic books and cosplay groups as they explore the convention floor.
With plenty of costumed characters walking around and interesting artwork on display, Hungerford said he expects both children and adults to find something interesting to check out.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find someone that hasn’t enjoyed something out of all this crazy nerd culture that’s grown up over the last two decades,” Hungerford said. There’s been a big hole in the [convention] community. I figured I could fill that hole as I know what’s fun and what makes them entertaining.”
More information on the event, such as cosplay contest rules, can be found at railcityfanfest.com.
