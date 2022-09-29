ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center's Patient and Family Advisory Council met this week and got to see the hospital’s Learning Board methodology and experience a “Gemba walk,” key components of the hospital's work focused on high-reliability.
The new six-member council first met in Aug. 22 and will continue to meet monthly. The establishment of the group is a key action in the hospital’s Quality Plan to strengthen communication and collaboration between patients, their families, providers and hospital staff.
PFAC members include:
Albin Voegele of St. Albans
Karrie Sweet of East Fairfield
Robyn Klein of Highgate Center
Winnie Wilkinson of St. Albans
Martha DesLauriers of St. Albans
Elizabeth Johnson of St. Albans
During the September meeting, the group reviewed draft website pages featuring quality data information, the process for distributing “admission kits” to make patient stays more comfortable, and reviewed a “two-bin” stocking system now in use on the Progressive Care Unit.
