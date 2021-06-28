These are towns that will be experiencing delays due to roadwork this week, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
Bakersfield – Roadway improvements are underway along VT 108. Plan on areas of one-way alternating traffic with gravel surfaces.
Burlington – South Burlington – A concrete slab rehabilitation project continues on U.S. 7 and the Westbound I-189 off ramp. Night work will take place Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A one-way alternating traffic pattern will be in effect. Delays may occur.
Colchester – Essex– Lane closures between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on VT 15 between Lime Kiln Road and Susie Wilson Road. Pedestrian access will be maintained.
Enosburgh – Traffic along VT 118 is detoured onto a temporary bridge as paving of the new bridge approaches begins. Motorists: be aware of truck traffic in/out of the work area.
Essex – Traffic continues to be shifted along VT 117 at its intersection with VT 289. A speed reduction is in place. Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic on 07/01 (8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.) and 07/02 (6:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) to allow for bridge installation. Expect delays.
Georgia – St. Albans Town – Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic along U.S. 7 as paving operations continue. Expect minor delays.
Hinesburg – An intersection project continues on VT 116/CVU Road and Shelburne Falls Road. Night work Sunday-Thursday, with day work scheduled on Wednesday, 6/30. Motorists will encounter flagged one-way alternating traffic at this intersection during construction activities.
Johnson – Morristown: Motorists should expect lane closures with alternating one-way traffic along VT 15 between the Hyde Park Roundabout and the end of the project limits in Morristown (just beyond the Mountain View Campground) weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
North Hero – Grand Isle – Drawbridge construction continues along U.S. 2, day and night. A speed reduction remains in place. Mariners: the drawbridge will open at the top of the hour between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. each day. To request an opening or to communicate with the bridge tender, please use Channel 13 or call 802-372-4360.
Shelburne – So. Burlington – Excavation work along U.S. 7 at intersections between McIntosh Avenue and Swift Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday - Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane of travel in both directions, with delays expected from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
