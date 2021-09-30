The Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD) located in the towns of Swanton and Highgate announces the sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program.
The Swanton Elementary, Highgate Elementary and MVU Middle/High After School Programs will offer after school meals to all enrolled students at no additional charge from 3-3:30pm.
This is an Area Eligible After School Meals Program that provides care, educational, and enrichment activities for children and teens.
FALL SESSION ‘21 (6 weeks)
Start: Monday, September 13th
End: Thursday, October 22nd
Registration Opens: September 1st (rolling)
LATE FALL SESSION ‘21 (7 weeks)
Start: Monday, October 25th
End: Thursday, December 17th
no programming the week of Thanksgiving
Registration Opens: October 13th (rolling)
WINTER SESSION ‘22 (7 weeks)
Start: Monday, January 3rd
End: Thursday, February 17th
Registration Opens: December 8th (rolling)
SPRING SESSION‘22 (11 weeks)
Start: Monday, March 7th
End: Thursday, May 27th
Registration Opens: February 16th (rolling)
no programming the week of Spring Break
