Missisqoui Valley Union High School

A mural is displayed alongside the entrance road in front of Missisquoi Valley Union High School in March. 

 Messenger File Photo

The Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD) located in the towns of Swanton and Highgate announces the sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. 

The Swanton Elementary, Highgate Elementary and MVU Middle/High After School Programs will offer after school meals to all enrolled students at no additional charge from 3-3:30pm.

This is an Area Eligible After School Meals Program that provides care, educational, and enrichment activities for children and teens. 

FALL SESSION ‘21 (6 weeks)

Start: Monday, September 13th 

End: Thursday, October 22nd 

Registration Opens: September 1st (rolling)

 

LATE FALL SESSION ‘21 (7 weeks) 

Start: Monday, October 25th 

End: Thursday, December 17th 

no programming the week of Thanksgiving

Registration Opens: October 13th (rolling)

 

WINTER SESSION ‘22 (7 weeks)

Start: Monday, January 3rd 

End: Thursday, February 17th

Registration Opens: December 8th (rolling)

 

SPRING SESSION‘22 (11 weeks)

Start: Monday, March 7th 

End: Thursday, May 27th 

Registration Opens: February 16th (rolling)

no programming the week of Spring Break

 

