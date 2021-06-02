Fishing season is here again, and on June 12 Vermonters everywhere can head down to the shore and cast a line, free of charge.
“Vermont’s Free Fishing Day gives anglers the opportunity to go fishing without a license for the day in Vermont lakes and streams,” Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter said in a press release. “Fishing is an activity that can be shared with family or easily taught to newcomers while enjoying quality time together.”
June 12 also marks the beginning of the state’s bass fishing season, which will extend through the last day of November, according to a press release from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
