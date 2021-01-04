ST. ALBANS — Another financial package has passed through Washington, D.C., guaranteeing at least some continued support for Vermont as the pandemic continues into a new year.
According to a report from Vermont’s Joint Fiscal Office, it was too soon to say exactly how much funding could be allocated to Vermont under the new bill, though projections appear to be well above $1 billion.
Through the bill, millions are expected to be allocated to offset schools and hospitals’ pandemic-related expenditures, help fund future testing and contact tracing, and support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations around the state.
Funds from this bill are by and large already targeted with certain policy goals in mind, meaning Vermont may not see the kind of creative, open-ended allocating the original CARES Act saw.
With some prodding from the Messenger, local leaders reflected this week on the successes and struggles from the previous pandemic relief bill and looked ahead to what future bills could do to best support Franklin County.
Downtowns, dollars and the ‘new normal’
Franklin County’s downtowns, by and large, appear to have avoided the worst of the pandemic, according to several local development and planning officials.
Within St. Albans City, few if any business closures could be pinned exclusively on the pandemic, while Enosburgh actually saw several new businesses open during the pandemic’s summertime lull and early fall, according to Enosburgh Economic Development Director Sean Kio.
Reached by phone last week, Swanton Economic Development Coordinator Elisabeth Nance likewise couldn’t point toward a business closure spurred by COVID-19, though she said she feared what the coming months could bring as the pandemic continues into 2021.
“I think everybody’s treading water,” Nance told the Messenger, “but my fear is that, if this goes on any longer, we will lose some businesses.”
Even as tourism ground almost completely to a halt as the Canadian border closed, and quarantine rules kept many would-be American travelers at arm’s length, businesses seemed able to at least survive — and in some cases thrive — in parts of Franklin County.
“It’s been a mixed bag,” St. Albans City Planning and Development Director Chip Sawyer told the Messenger on Monday. “Downtown as a whole has done pretty well.”
Funding from the CARES Act circulated through all three communities both directly and indirectly, according to development officials from the three towns, as tentpole programs like extended unemployment benefits and stimulus checks are expected to have boosted buying power.
All three communities sought to build on that buying power as well, standing up their own buy local campaigns first modeled through a St. Albans City gift card program. City officials had debated the program for more than a decade before COVID-19 and CARES Act funds ultimately spurred the program’s creation.
According to Sawyer, more than $29,000 in “Downtown Dollars” are now circulating through St. Albans, committing tens of thousands of dollars to economic activity at a wide array of St. Albans City businesses.
Enosburgh and Swanton followed suit, respectively committing $5,000 and $10,000 to localized gift cards intended to boost local buying and support families affected by the pandemic.
Sawyer, echoing sentiments he shared during a 2020 development forum, said he hoped future COVID-19 relief would consider preparing businesses for a “new normal” favoring online buying and delivery, as well as make room for local businesses looking to establish themselves as the pandemic subsides.
“There’s been a lot of great effort put into saving the businesses we had, but it might also be time to get back to… the challenges for folks who are starting new businesses,” Sawyer said. “How do we foster more entrepreneurship in small businesses?”
‘They don’t have an accountant’
According to officials from all three communities, businesses in each community ultimately tapped into larger programs like the recently bolstered Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Within Congress’ recently authorized pandemic relief, more than $280 billion has been committed to rebuilding the PPP. Restrictions have also been loosened somewhat on the program, allowing businesses more flexibility in how they use their awarded loans.
The program, accessed through the Small Business Association and requiring a certain level of reporting from participating businesses, proved a challenge for some smaller businesses to navigate, according to development officials in Enosburgh and in Swanton.
Both Kio and Nance said they faced questions from local businesspersons during the first months of the pandemic. Nance added she feared the reporting demands of programs like the PPP may have discouraged participation.
She said she hoped the process could be simplified in the future.
“I think there’s frustration with the whole process,” Nance said. “A lot of small businesses… just want to provide their service. They don’t have an accountant.”
Broadband relief
Under the first CARES Act, billions of dollars had been committed to building out broadband infrastructure within the U.S., as school closures and stay home orders led to greater internet use.
According to Kio, who also serves as chair of the Northwest Communications Union District (CUD), an extension for CARES Act funding under Congress’ latest relief package comes as welcome news for the CUD, which struggled to use its allocations as an original December 2020 deadline approached.
The original deadline meant focusing on what Kio described as “short-term fixes” for the county’s broadband gaps — namely the deployment of community wi-fi hubs within Franklin and Grand Isle counties’ more rural communities and an in-house broadband survey available online.
“It was hard for us to use those funds,” Kio said. With the deadline on spending CARES Act funds stretched until the end of 2021, Kio said the CUD could better utilize those funds for supporting the district’s eventual fiber buildout in Franklin and Grand Isle counties’ underserved areas.
Kio also said there were concerns with how the state may prioritize its share of an as-of-yet unknown allocation for broadband support under the latest COVID-19 relief bill. During the last round, millions went to private developers who, per Kio, focused only where broadband buildout would be profitable.
Under the federal government’s new relief package, $300 million has been made available for broadband expansion in rural areas. It remains to be seen how those funds will be allocated at the state and local levels.
Supporting Vermont’s needy
News of a new COVID-19 relief bill earmarking billions toward food programs was celebrated late last month by food security advocates.
In a joint statement, both Hunger Free Vermont and the Vermont Foodbank endorsed a slew of measures in the bill set to ultimately guarantee funding for programs like Meals on Wheels, childhood nutrition programs and emergency food assistance.
The two organizations also heralded the bill’s guaranteed 15% expansion for monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, a sought-after goal for food access advocates that now brings SNAP benefits in line with a similar Great Recession-era expansion.
“This latest COVID-19 relief package goes a long way in helping the thousands of people in Vermont who are facing hunger right now and is a strong step in the right direction to ensure that everyone is able to meet their basic needs during this trying time,” the joint statement read.
In an email to the Messenger, the Franklin/Grand Isle Community Action’s executive director and local Hunger Council co-chair Robert Ostermeyer suggested the region had avoided the worst of the pandemic’s possible economic shocks due in part to programs stood up with pandemic relief funding.
“We have literally stopped what could have been a cascade of financial crisis among local households who were struggling well before the pandemic began,” he said.
Meanwhile, according to Ostermeyer’s message, homelessness had surged during the pandemic despite an existing moratorium on evictions, creating what Ostermeyer called a “true homelessness crisis” driven by limited options for low-income housing and income inequality.
The latest bill allocates what, according to the Vermont Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office, could amount to as much as $200 million for rental assistance programming in Vermont.
Ostermeyer said he feared what would happen as supports are pulled away once the pandemic subsides and “that if we will withdraw from this effort too soon, and find we have only kicked the can down the road and that a reckoning will be coming.”
