This Saturday, Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition, Med Associates Inc. and Valdemar Garibay are inviting Vermonters to help clean up cigarette butts around the City.
Anyone and everyone is invited to come down and pick up a pair of gloves and disposable bags, help clean up the trash and count it, whether its for a few minutes or the full two hours.
Meet down at City Hall this Saturday at 9 a.m. to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.