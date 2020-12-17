KILLINGTON — The first 70 winter sports enthusiasts in line at the Golden Express Quad on Pico Mountain will have the opportunity to trade in a voucher for a YETI Rambler mug at the resort’s base lodge and gift shop as, the mountain welcomes winter patrons with a sense of style.
Rich McCoy, Director of Operations at Pico Mountain, said the resort encourages skiers and riders to keep safety in mind as part of Operation Stay Safe, which follows resort health guidelines as well as those mandated by the state.
“Our top priority at Pico Mountain is the well being of all and we are confident that by managing the number of people visiting at any given time, we will be able to properly physically distance staff and guests alike while enjoying the benefits of outdoor recreation,” McCoy said in a statement.
Some parking spaces are available at the resort for same-day reservation, but they cannot be reserved upon arrival. All purchased items must be purchased in advance of arrival, including day-of lift tickets.
Tickets and passes will be available for pickup from the Pico resort ticket trailer on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the resort.
Vermont residents are welcome to ski or ride midweek on non-peak days for $45, and on Dec. 19 daily lift tickets for day-of access are $79 for adults, $61 for youth and $68 for seniors.
Express card holders will be eligible for 50% off of their mid-week lift ticket window rate, as well as 25% off weekend rates. Customers can save money on the cost of tickets by purchasing their tickets online, according to the resort.
Pico representatives said changes were made to preserve the health and well being of guests and staff by strictly enforcing the use of facial coverings by all guests, staff and others at the resort. The resort asks guests to make reservations for parking to ensure proper social distancing protocol, that travelers abide by Vermont state travel protocol, and requires contact tracing through Pico’s RFID card system and capacity rules.
The resort also mandates daily health assessments by all workers, a more frequent cleaning schedule for maintenance staff and an increased number of sanitation stations.
The mountain lifts will be open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and peak days, according to a statement from the resort. The full season schedule for this year is listed on the resort website.
