Vermont gas prices have risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.96/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 626 stations in Vermont.
Gas prices in Vermont are 9.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Vermont is priced at $2.82/g today while the most expensive is $3.14/g.
Here are the regional gas prices right now:
• Franklin County: $3.09 a gallon
• Grand Isle County: $2.96 a gallon
• Chittenden County: $2.97 a gallon
Historical gasoline prices in Vermont and the national average going back 10 years:
• June 7, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)
• June 7, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
• June 7, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)
• June 7, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
• June 7, 2016: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
• June 7, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
• June 7, 2014: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
• June 7, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)
• June 7, 2012: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
• June 7, 2011: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)
