Vermont gas prices have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.00/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of stations in Vermont.
Gas prices in Vermont are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 88.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Vermont is priced at $2.79/g today while the most expensive is $3.10/g, a difference of 31.0 cents per gallon.
Here are the regional gas prices right now:
Franklin County: $2.99 a gallon
Grand Isle County: $2.99 a gallon
Chittenden County: 2.99 a gallon
Historical gasoline prices in Burlington and the national average going back ten years:
June 28, 2020: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
June 28, 2019: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
June 28, 2018: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
June 28, 2017: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
June 28, 2016: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
June 28, 2015: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
June 28, 2014: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
June 28, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
June 28, 2012: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
June 28, 2011: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)
