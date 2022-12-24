FRANKLIN COUNTY — Supporting families is an important part of creating healthy communities, but sometimes isolation can stand in the way.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the lifestyle changes it caused have created a drastic uptick in youth mental health concerns, with 75-80% of waitlist pediatric cases being mental health related.
Additionally, 13% of Vermonters 65 and older say they rarely or never get social or emotional support.
Thankfully, United Way of Northwest Vermont’s Foster Grandparents and NCSS’ youth and family programs are helping Franklin County residents stay connected and healthy.
Foster Grandparents at United Way
Local seniors are getting involved in local schools as a “Foster Grandparent.”
Foster grandparents are assigned to a classroom and can help out by working with students on math and reading, program manager Trezanra Robertson said.
Volunteers need to be 55 and older and prepared to help students with some academic, financial or social disadvantages. They also need to be income eligible since they receive a stipend and help with transportation as a part of the Americorp Seniors program.
“We look for people who have warm hearts and want to connect with children and help them succeed,” Robertson said.
For example, David Pratt serves as a foster grandparent and runs a photography club at Franklin Central School.
He is an active member of the classroom, serving as a reading tutor, which he says contributes to the students' learning as well as his own.
“I not only help them but I do my own work and I think that helps them,” he said.
There is no education requirement, and volunteers can serve from 10 to 37.5 hours a week and can work with children ages preschool to high school.
Not only do the children make connections and learn from the wisdom of the foster grandparents, but foster grandparents gain an opportunity to be a part of a community and to feel less isolated, Robertson said.
“They are not fostering the children, the children are actually fostering the volunteer to be ‘Classroom Granny’ or ‘Classroom Grandpa,’” she said.
Counseling Programs at NCSS
Northwestern Counseling and Support Services helps youth by providing mental health support in schools.
“There are a lot of parents who are being called to pick up their kids because schools can’t handle their behavior and we help to calm that down,” said Matt Habedank, Children’s Behavior Services program manager.
One philosophy that partially guides these programs is Applied Behavior Analysis, he said.
“We look at what are the circumstances surrounding behavior and what happens before and after and then we seek to drive behavior by altering the factors around that behavior,” he said.
Those factors could be impacted by changing the environment or by teaching the child a skill, he said. An example could be having more breaks built into the classroom or having a child ask for a break.
NCSS’ Parent Child Center provides support to parents and children based on parents’ goals, mostly in the community and home.
For example, a child might have a social emotional barrier so parents might need some help learning parenting skills, director Amy Johnson said.
But parents can also receive support for themselves through support groups or classes.
“Families come to us to identify what they want for their family and children. We listen and try to help them overcome any of those barriers they’ve identified, ”Johnson said.
