As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we'll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. And daily, each county releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period. Both the state's data and the county numbers will be featured here.
Disclaimer: These numbers are based on data shared by the Vermont Department of Health each day. Sometimes, the DOH will update previous days' data based on newly-received information in later days.
Today's Vermont data
Here is how many people were vaccinated in Vermont through the last update and the overall totals.
Here is a look at daily reported numbers for Franklin County.
Here is a look at daily reported numbers for Grand Isle County.
