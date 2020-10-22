This Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day when you can dispose of leftover prescription and over-the-counter drugs safely at a collection site near you.
The Take Back Day scheduled for last April was cancelled due to the pandemic, “so this is a great opportunity to make up for lost time,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine.
You don’t always have to wait for a Take Back Day in the future, either. Many drug disposal sites in Vermont are permanent, or you can request a free mail-back envelope through the Vermont Department of Health’s website: healthvermont.gov/doyourpart.
“More than half of people who misuse prescription medication get it from a friend or relative — often straight out of the medicine cabinet,” Levine said. “We already know COVID-19 is taking a toll on Vermonters with substance use disorder, and unfortunately, we have seen an increase in opioid fatalities this year compared to last year. By disposing of medications safely — especially prescription painkillers — you can do your part to keep anyone from ever misusing them.”
Oct. 24 Take Back Day Sites in Franklin County (10 a.m. -- 2 p.m.)
Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks: 140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans City
Swanton Village Police: 44 Merchants Row, Swanton
Permanent Take Back Sites
Northwestern Medical Center: 133 Fairfield Street, St. Albans (802-524-5911); Monday-Friday 8 a.m. -- 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m, Sunday 9 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; accepts pills, patches, and liquids.
NOTCH Pharmacy: 44 Main Street, Richford (802-255-5530); Monday 9 a.m. -- 7 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. -- 5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. -- 12 p.m.; accepts pills, patches, and liquids.
Saint Albans Police Department Central Dispatch: 30 Lower Welden Street, St. Albans (802-524-2161); any day and time; accepts pills and patches.
Swanton Village Police Department: 120 First Street, Swanton (802-868-4100); Monday-Friday 8 a.m. -- 4 p.m.; accepts pills and patches.
