FAIRFAX – In a relatively quiet meeting held in late August, the Fairfax selectboard revisited town initiatives regarding broadband and pedestrian infrastructure, and planned ahead for working through a pandemic-inflected fall.
Officials discussed a series of updates regarding the town’s involvement in the wider Northwest Vermont Communications Union District (CUD) and the possible wiring of the Fairfax Community Center as a remote learning hub as school resumes.
An advisory lane for bicycle and pedestrian traffic has been painted along Maple Street, with the hopes that the lane might provide safe passage for walked and bikers along a major thoroughfare connecting Fairfax’s village center to its school, park and library.
Officials also detailed how employees were planning for work in the fall when schools’ partial reopenings will leave children at home for several days a week and when some medical experts have suggested a second surge of COVID-19 could be possible.
Here are a few of the takeaways from the selectboard’s latest meeting:
Officials are exploring ways to address Fairfax’s many broadband challenges as schools’ reopening to only part-time in-person learning underscores the need for strong Internet
connections.
According to Chris Cota, the Northwest Vermont CUD, an organization formed by several communities in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, has received its first shot of grant funding to fund the district’s feasibility study and initial business plan.
A CUD is an organization created by municipalities in order to expand broadband access in communities where installation and service costs have made expanding Internet access through existing providers too expensive for building out broadband.
According to Cota, the Northwest Vermont CUD has already received $60,000 in grant funding and would be seeking further funding to immediately address what Cota said were considered “priorities,” namely underserved areas where students who’d need Internet access for remote learning lived.
An early survey found 11 students in Fairfax lacked Internet access and were considered priorities by the CUD, a number both Cota and town manager Brad Docheff agreed was probably underestimating broadband needs in Fairfax.
“There’s more than eleven students with a need in our community,” Cota said. “I know that”
Docheff suggested having the Fairfax Community Center, a 19th century Baptist church currently undergoing restoration, serve as a wi-fi hub for students in the Fairfax community potentially struggling with Internet access.
The costs of connecting the community center to nearby communications lines operated by Comcast was still unknown, but Docheff suggested having the town play a role in helping connect its residents to the Internet during the pandemic would be “very feasible” and important.
“These students, regardless of where they live or what their income levels are, should not be penalized or fall behind based on the utilities available,” Docheff said. “I think it’s in our interest as a community to have a site where folks can go to and kids can do their schoolwork.”
An advisory lane was added to Maple Street to make room for pedestrians and bicyclists on one of the main roads connecting Fairfax’s village center to its school and library.
According to Docheff, the addition of an advisory lane to Maple Street was intended to serve as a test run to see how effective the lane could be in regulating traffic on a busy village street.
The advisory lane, which traces Maple Street from Fairfax’s recreation path toward the road’s intersection with Route 104, was a recommendation from a 2019 walking audit in Fairfax’s village area, pitched as an easy step the town could take to support walkability within its village center.
“It’s kind of a tester, kind of temporary trial run,” Docheff said, “but I think anything we do on our roads here to calm traffic and make pedestrian access safer and bike access safer is a good thing.”
According to Docheff, the town was also now exploring possibly expanding parking along Maple Street near Fairfax’s recreation path, a pedestrian path looping from Maple Street toward the Lamoille River and, ultimately, a community park across the street from Bellows Free Academy.
Docheff said the town was now communicating with state officials about carving into an overgrown area near the walking path’s Maple Street trailhead to add additional parking for the trail.
“Where there’s a lot of tall grasses and poison parsnip, it might be best to level that all off and put in a few parking spaces so folks can park there,” Docheff said before assuring the Fairfax selectboard that the town was “going through the proper steps to take.”
Fairfax officials are adapting to a pandemic-impacted fall with schools opening to a mixed schedule of in-person and remote learning, and in anticipation of a possible “second spike” in COVID-19.
Like most schools in Vermont, the schools of the Franklin West Supervisory Union – including Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax – have opted for a “hybrid model” of reopening, with students working from home several days a week in order to minimize possible exposures to COVID-19.
According to Docheff, several members of the town’s office staff are expecting to work remotely for parts of their week in order to accommodate having children home on those remote learning days.
Likewise, a laptop would need to be purchased in order to allow one of the town’s employees – its zoning administrator – to manage working remotely, a step Docheff said might also be needed for other town employees should another surge of COVID-19 lead to state shutdown orders.
“We do need to supply our teams the tools they need to do their job, whether it’s in the office or outside of the office,” Docheff said. “If we do come into September, October, November and things do go down hill and we do shut down, we may be looking at more sets of equipment for folks.”
Experts have previously warned that, as people interact with one another more in reopened economies and colder weather sends people indoors, cases of COVID-19 could surge in the fall.
While the town has absorbed most of its COVID-19 related cost – namely personal protective equipment for staff – up to this point, future equipment purchases could prompt Fairfax officials to seek reimbursements from state aid programs.
The town wasn’t planning to make those COVID-19-informed equipment purchases yet, but, Docheff said, “there’s going to be a need across the board” should another shutdown come.
When asked about how the town’s highway department would be able to manage having crews quarantined following an exposure to COVID-19, Docheff said there were plans to coordinate with regional and state partners for support, according to meeting minutes.