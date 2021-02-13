GEORGIA — Officials within the Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU) are looking to avoid any major shakeups to school spending for the upcoming school year in light of COVID-19’s ongoing impacts.
Annual school budgets will be the only major articles facing voters in FWSU’s three school districts this year, and while spending is projected to rise for Fairfax, Fletcher and Georgia’s schools, proposed budgets show few significant changes in spending priorities.
Members of the administration described proposed school budgets as having “level services” during an interview with the Messenger this week, a decision officials said was made knowing taxpayers could see a “very different year” in 2021.
“One of the things we look at every year is what’s working and what isn’t working,” Superintendent James Tager said. “Obviously, this year, we didn’t want to do anything dramatic.”
Still, incremental costs that grow every year are expected to rise again in 2021.
Health insurance costs in particular surged this year. This was the first year health insurance was negotiated statewide for Vermont teachers and staff, meaning decisions regarding health insurance were left largely out of the hands of local officials.
The added financial pinch for health care costs was felt particularly among the supervisory union’s staff of paraeducators, which affects spending for all three schools in FWSU, according to Business Manager Randall Morton.
A shift in a local variable governing education taxes – the common level of appraisal (CLA) – also means taxpayers in Georgia and Fairfax will see a higher education tax rate this year, according to current projections from Vermont’s tax department.
Additional costs for supplies and improvements needed specifically for FWSU’s schools to remain open to in-person learning will likely be funded through federal relief, according to supervisory union officials.
Fairfax
Fairfax’s school board is proposing a $14.6 million budget, an almost 5% increase on last year’s budget.
Spending for BFA Fairfax grew largely due to the same pressures seen in schools around Vermont, as agreed upon salary increases and an annual surge in health insurance costs continue to make staffing schools more expensive.
Fairfax is also seeing its allocation to the supervisory union’s $10.7 million budget grow by almost 25% this coming year, as its share of FWSU’s student population grows and insurance costs for special educators, support staff and paraeducators especially soared this year.
In recent years, Fairfax’s school board has twice floated a potential bond before voters for significant facilities upgrades at Bellows Free Academy, where issues with deferred maintenance and limited space continue to dog school officials. In both instances, the proposed bond was defeated.
According to Tager and Morton, while Fairfax continues to have concerns regarding available space for growing class sizes – Fairfax is one of only a handful of Vermont communities seeing its population grow – the proposed budget this year only allocates the typical surplus to capital funding at BFA.
“There’s been discussion about what we absolutely need done,” Tager told the Messenger. “At the end of the day, we’re continuing to increase enrollment in Georgia and BFA… and we’re running out of room at BFA in particular.”
Alongside higher wages and insurance costs, as well as a larger share of the wider FWSU budget, Fairfax’s tax rate is also being affected by a lower common level of appraisal.
The CLA, according to the Vermont Department of Taxes, is a ratio comparing a community’s assessed property values to actual sales prices. According to the formula used to calculate education spending in Vermont, a lower CLA would result in a higher localized tax rate.
Fairfax saw its CLA tumble by nearly 4% between 2020 and 2021 to roughly 85%.
With the district spending more on education and with the CLA falling, Fairfax’s proposed education tax rate has grown from $1.4541 in 2020 to $1.4913 in 2021.
Despite the increased education spending, Fairfax’s equalized per pupil spending rate of $14,500 remains below nearby school districts in Milton and St. Albans, which are closer to $16,000, and remains well below the state average of $17,612.
There are no competitive races for school board within the Fairfax town school district, according to a sample ballot shared by the Town of Fairfax.
Voters in Fairfax can request absentee ballots this year and have one mailed to their home if they’d prefer to vote by mail. Otherwise, polls open March 2 at 7 a.m. at the town’s polling place at BFA and close at 7 p.m. that evening.
Fletcher
The Fletcher Elementary School is the one exception to the “level services” rule, as the school board this year agreed to hire an additional teacher and make the school’s nurse a full-time position.
Those decisions, according to Morton, came in light of higher-than-expected surplus from previous years and a rising CLA in the Town of Fletcher, resulting in a lower tax rate this year.
The district is also projected to spend less this year on tuition to middle and high schools as receiving schools appeared to charge less in tuition this coming school year. For Fletcher, which typically sends its students to school districts in Essex and Fairfax, tuition is often one of the largest drivers in education spending every year.
“All of those factors have Fletcher in a pretty good position,” Morton said.
The addition of a teaching position comes in response to the kinds of fluctuations in class sizes common in smaller schools like Fletcher, according to officials, and was budgeted as a one-year position for the elementary school.
The additional nursing hours stem more from medical needs in the school district beyond concerns related to the pandemic, according to officials.
“We base our nurses on medical conditions at the school,” Tager said, “and the board felt it was necessary.”
Despite an overall increase in education spending, the district’s proposed $3.9 million budget will result in sinking Fletcher’s education tax rate from $1.8786 to $1.7220.
According to a sample ballot shared by the Town of Fletcher, the town is expected to see one competitive race for school board this year, as longtime resident Morgan Lawton challenges incumbent Aimee Cardinal for a two-year term on the board.
Voters in the Town of Fletcher can request an absentee ballot this year from the town’s offices. Polls for in-person voting open March 2 at the town’s offices at 7 a.m. and close that evening at 7 p.m.
Georgia
Like their counterparts in Fairfax, Georgia’s school board sought to largely “level service” this year.
Insurance costs in particular helped swell the Georgia Elementary and Middle School’s proposed budget from the $13.5 million approved by voters last year to $14.1 million this year.
According to a flyer shared by the school district, health insurance costs accounted for more than 62% of the school district’s increased spending.
“It’s wages and insurance driving the increase,” Morton said.
Georgia also saw its CLA fall between 2020 and 2021 by more than 4%, further raising Georgia’s education tax rate.
Under the budget proposed by the town’s school board this year, Georgia’s education tax rate would climb from $1.4732 in 2020 to $1.6047 in 2021.
Per pupil spending in Georgia, according to the school board’s current budget proposal, would come out to $16,195 per equalized pupil.
Like Fletcher, the Georgia Elementary and Middle School benefited from lower tuition rates charged by nearby high schools.
All registered voters in the Town of Georgia will be receiving a ballot in the mail for this upcoming Town Meeting Day. For those opting to vote in person, polls open in Georgia’s town offices on the morning of March 2 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. that evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.