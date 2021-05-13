Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Bakersfield
PORTION OF 4911 EGYPT ROAD
7.5 — $30,000
Carol and Lyle Willey
Enosburg
320 CHIMNEY ROAD
1.02 — $63,000
Nicholas Carpenter to Kelly, Morgan and Paul Gervais
2882 PERLEY ROAD
3.21 — $165,000
John Patrick Maynard to Ethan Gilson
Fairfax
41 MAPLE HILL ROAD
4.56 — $615,000
Gregory Martin to Keith Gross and M. Demeter Lyons
189 MCNALL ROAD
0.64 — $332,000
Allison and Joshua Browne to Matthew Metsa Downer and Grant Martin Picarillo
58 SNOWCREST RD
0.52 — $325,000
Devin and Katherine Quinlan to Cheri and Emily Morgan
33 SNOWCREST ROAD
0.52 — $258,000
Dana Tessin to Haley and Matthew Smith
LOT 3 TABOR HILL ROAD
3.21 — $83,000
Edmund Harris to Joseph Morgan
377 NICHOLS ROAD
10.6 — $60,000
Phil Bone to Elizabeth Jameson
Fletcher
83.9 ACRES +/- OFF BLACK MOUNTAIN R
83.9 — $239,000
Russell Richard and Suzanne Stritzler to Guy and Lisa Cattaruzza
Fairfield
3475 VERMONT ROUTE 36
60.5 — $205,000
PETER J.R. MARTIN & EVELYN A. MARTIN, TRUSTEES OF THE MARTIN FAMILY TR to Savanna and Torrey Crossman
1725 BARRY ROAD
79.98 — $220,000
Gregory Playful to PLAYFUL SHADY MAPLES, INC.
Franklin
2023 WEBSTER ROAD (LOT 2, PORTION O
106 — $325,000
Leshia and Randall Ovitt to DODD FAMILY MAPLES, LLC
900 KENDALL ROAD
6.25 — $315,000
Katelyn Rivers-Irons and William White to David Marchant II and Debra Terwilliger
174 SHORE ROAD
$90,000
Jeremie Peace to Cindy and William Peace
Georgia
35 CAMPANO DRIVE
1.42 — $265,000
ALFRED R. SENECAL JR., REVOCABLE TRUST to Jessica Blades and Tyson Gillespie
PORTION OF 829 REYNOLDS RD, LOT 3,
2.38 — $60,000
Marcel and Rose Cadieux to TIM REED CONSTRUCTION, LLC
2168 PLAINS ROAD
1 — $370,000
Bernard and Charlene McDonnell to Heather Scammon and Justin Charles Wagner
Highgate
2230 MOREY ROAD
1.1 — $157,000
Diane Chevalier, Medor Murray and Diana Sartwell to Matthew Sartwell-Cornell
Montgomery
2161 HAZENS NOTCH ROAD
6 — $225,000
Amanda and Joseph Starr to Jeffrey and Jessica Kaufman
104 RIVER STREET
0.18 — $50,000
ESTATE OF GLORIA A. LONGE to Jo Anne and Kenneth Fiske
138 MAIN STREET
0.23 — $616,000
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC to Bryan Edwin Harnett
Richford
38 ACADEMY LANE
0.3 — $139,000
Armand and Heather Chevrier to Robert Durcan and Courtney and Teressa Girdwood
5 CHURCH STREET
0.33 — $114,900
Betty Jackson to Judy King and Randy Martin
99 GOLF COURSE RD
1.24 — $217,000
Brent Foster to Cameron Paquette and Katelyn Barcellos
St. Albans City
43 UPPER WELDEN
0.35 — $299,000
Kyla Apley and Brian Walsh to Makenna Brooks and Moira Jamieson-Brooks
283 LAKE STREET
0.53 — $225,900
Steven Bradford to Joshua Weed
3 EWELL COURT
0.3 — $76,000
US BANK, NA, TRUSTEE to Dennis Rathburn
83 LOWER NEWTON STREET
1.22 — $299,900
William Graham to Kimberly and Macharia Webster
28 DIAMOND STREET
0.28 — $244,000
Cindy Demarinis to Connor and Makayla Andersen
St. Albans Town
78 FRENCH HILL ROAD
4.19 — $750,000
Landon Bonk to Angela and Kyle Kelly
908 SHELDON ROAD
3.5 — $405,000
WARREN C. HAMM, JR. TRUST AGREEMENT U/T/A DATED APRIL 13, 2004 to Heather and Jack Tremblay
126 HICKORY HOUSE ROAD
1.07 — $140,000
Pamela Cook to Adelle Lawrence and Jeremy Smith
8 ADAMS ST
0.25 — $175,000
Aaron Willison to Megan Gargano
528 JEWETT AVENUE
0.95 — $264,500
ESTATE OF MARY JEAN SURRELL to Taylor Genest and Kyle Sabourin
1786 KELLOGG ROAD
1.35 — $225,000
Scott Homola to Joseph and Laurie Murray
10 ADAMS STREET
0.11 — $299,170
JS HOMES, LLC to Daniel Macaluso and Tracee Zyla
368 READ LANE WEST
15.3 — $425,000
Carrie Johnson to Seth Baker and Ellen Johnson
430 KELLOGG ROAD
1 — $220,000
Donna Cline and George Cline Sr. to Mark and Sandra Leclair
4 PIKE DRIVE
0.98 — $350,000
Ronald and Tracy Pelkey to Kay and Uriah Corkrum
16 CLYDE ALLEN DRIVE
0.48 — $132,100
Casey Toof to Casey Toof and Haley Vezina
357 PATTON CROSBY ROAD
0.57 — $56,000
Elaine and Willard Johnson to Teapot Homes LLC
Swanton
52 NORTH RIVER STREET
2.58 — $145,500
Sharon Murray to Shawn Cheney
10 MAQUAM SHORE ROAD
0.39 — $367,000
Jacey and Peter Garceau to Nadeszhda and Joseph Fobert III
482 LAKEWOOD DRIVE
0.53 — $113,200
Matthew Cotier to Eun and Joseph Cotier Jr.
25 LINDA AVENUE
0.33 — $255,000
Julie and Richard Brier to Thomas Demarinis and Kristin Fisher
12 YORK STREET
0.25 — $185,000
Carol and Douglas Austin to Jacob Rochleau
57-59 CANADA ST
0.25 — $122,500
LOTTA ROCK PROPERTIES, LLC to Engelmann Reinhold and Merlita Samson
Key:
Address
Acreage — Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
