Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Bakersfield

PORTION OF 4911 EGYPT ROAD

7.5 — $30,000

Carol and Lyle Willey

Enosburg

320 CHIMNEY ROAD

1.02 — $63,000

Nicholas Carpenter to Kelly, Morgan and Paul Gervais

2882 PERLEY ROAD

3.21 — $165,000

John Patrick Maynard to Ethan Gilson

Fairfax

41 MAPLE HILL ROAD

4.56 — $615,000

Gregory Martin to Keith Gross and M. Demeter Lyons

189 MCNALL ROAD

0.64 — $332,000

Allison and Joshua Browne to Matthew Metsa Downer and Grant Martin Picarillo

58 SNOWCREST RD

0.52 — $325,000

Devin and Katherine Quinlan to Cheri and Emily Morgan

33 SNOWCREST ROAD

0.52 — $258,000

Dana Tessin to Haley and Matthew Smith

LOT 3 TABOR HILL ROAD

3.21 — $83,000

Edmund Harris to Joseph Morgan

377 NICHOLS ROAD

10.6 — $60,000

Phil Bone to Elizabeth Jameson

Fletcher

83.9 ACRES +/- OFF BLACK MOUNTAIN R

83.9 — $239,000

Russell Richard and Suzanne Stritzler to Guy and Lisa Cattaruzza

Fairfield

3475 VERMONT ROUTE 36

60.5 — $205,000

PETER J.R. MARTIN & EVELYN A. MARTIN, TRUSTEES OF THE MARTIN FAMILY TR to Savanna and Torrey Crossman

1725 BARRY ROAD

79.98 — $220,000

Gregory Playful to PLAYFUL SHADY MAPLES, INC.

Franklin

2023 WEBSTER ROAD (LOT 2, PORTION O

106 — $325,000

Leshia and Randall Ovitt to DODD FAMILY MAPLES, LLC

900 KENDALL ROAD

6.25 — $315,000

Katelyn Rivers-Irons and William White to David Marchant II and Debra Terwilliger

174 SHORE ROAD

$90,000

Jeremie Peace to Cindy and William Peace

Georgia

35 CAMPANO DRIVE

1.42 — $265,000

ALFRED R. SENECAL JR., REVOCABLE TRUST to Jessica Blades and Tyson Gillespie

PORTION OF 829 REYNOLDS RD, LOT 3,

2.38 — $60,000

Marcel and Rose Cadieux to TIM REED CONSTRUCTION, LLC

2168 PLAINS ROAD

1 — $370,000

Bernard and Charlene McDonnell to Heather Scammon and Justin Charles Wagner

Highgate

2230 MOREY ROAD

1.1 — $157,000

Diane Chevalier, Medor Murray and Diana Sartwell to Matthew Sartwell-Cornell

Montgomery

2161 HAZENS NOTCH ROAD

6 — $225,000

Amanda and Joseph Starr to Jeffrey and Jessica Kaufman

104 RIVER STREET

0.18 — $50,000

ESTATE OF GLORIA A. LONGE to Jo Anne and Kenneth Fiske

138 MAIN STREET

0.23 — $616,000

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC to Bryan Edwin Harnett

Richford

38 ACADEMY LANE

0.3 — $139,000

Armand and Heather Chevrier to Robert Durcan and Courtney and Teressa Girdwood

5 CHURCH STREET

0.33 — $114,900

Betty Jackson to Judy King and Randy Martin

99 GOLF COURSE RD

1.24 — $217,000

Brent Foster to Cameron Paquette and Katelyn Barcellos

St. Albans City

43 UPPER WELDEN

0.35 — $299,000

Kyla Apley and Brian Walsh to Makenna Brooks and Moira Jamieson-Brooks

283 LAKE STREET

0.53 — $225,900

Steven Bradford to Joshua Weed

3 EWELL COURT

0.3 — $76,000

US BANK, NA, TRUSTEE to Dennis Rathburn

83 LOWER NEWTON STREET

1.22 — $299,900

William Graham to Kimberly and Macharia Webster

28 DIAMOND STREET

0.28 — $244,000

Cindy Demarinis to Connor and Makayla Andersen

St. Albans Town

78 FRENCH HILL ROAD

4.19 — $750,000

Landon Bonk to Angela and Kyle Kelly

908 SHELDON ROAD

3.5 — $405,000

WARREN C. HAMM, JR. TRUST AGREEMENT U/T/A DATED APRIL 13, 2004 to Heather and Jack Tremblay

126 HICKORY HOUSE ROAD

1.07 — $140,000

Pamela Cook to Adelle Lawrence and Jeremy Smith

8 ADAMS ST

0.25 — $175,000

Aaron Willison to Megan Gargano

528 JEWETT AVENUE

0.95 — $264,500

ESTATE OF MARY JEAN SURRELL to Taylor Genest and Kyle Sabourin

1786 KELLOGG ROAD

1.35 — $225,000

Scott Homola to Joseph and Laurie Murray

10 ADAMS STREET

0.11 — $299,170

JS HOMES, LLC to Daniel Macaluso and Tracee Zyla

368 READ LANE WEST

15.3 — $425,000

Carrie Johnson to Seth Baker and Ellen Johnson

430 KELLOGG ROAD

1 — $220,000

Donna Cline and George Cline Sr. to Mark and Sandra Leclair

4 PIKE DRIVE

0.98 — $350,000

Ronald and Tracy Pelkey to Kay and Uriah Corkrum

16 CLYDE ALLEN DRIVE

0.48 — $132,100

Casey Toof to Casey Toof and Haley Vezina

357 PATTON CROSBY ROAD

0.57 — $56,000

Elaine and Willard Johnson to Teapot Homes LLC

Swanton

52 NORTH RIVER STREET

2.58 — $145,500

Sharon Murray to Shawn Cheney

10 MAQUAM SHORE ROAD

0.39 — $367,000

Jacey and Peter Garceau to Nadeszhda and Joseph Fobert III

482 LAKEWOOD DRIVE

0.53 — $113,200

Matthew Cotier to Eun and Joseph Cotier Jr.

25 LINDA AVENUE

0.33 — $255,000

Julie and Richard Brier to Thomas Demarinis and Kristin Fisher

12 YORK STREET

0.25 — $185,000

Carol and Douglas Austin to Jacob Rochleau

57-59 CANADA ST

0.25 — $122,500

LOTTA ROCK PROPERTIES, LLC to Engelmann Reinhold and Merlita Samson

Key:

Address

Acreage — Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

