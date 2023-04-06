ChurchInterior

An old picture of Holy Angels Church taken before later renovations transformed the church into what it is today.

Here is when to attend Easter mass around Franklin County this weekend:  

Alburgh:

Union Bible Church

  • Easter Sunday School: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9

  • Easter Worship Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9

Saint Amadeus Catholic Church

  • Good Friday: 3 p.m. Friday, April 7

  • Easter Vigil Mass: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Enosburg:

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 302 Church St.

  • Easter Festival Eucharist: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 9

John the Baptist Catholic Church

  • Good Friday: 3 p.m. Friday, April 7

  • Holy Saturday (Easter Vigil): 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

  • Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9

Fairfax:

United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road:

  • Tenebrae Service, Good Friday:6:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, April 7

  • Easter Sunday Service: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, April 9

St. Luke Catholic Church, Fairfax, VT

  • Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9

Franklin:

Franklin United Church

  •  Community Ecumenical Good Friday Service: 7 p.m. Friday, April 7

Georgia:

Georgia United Methodist Church

  • Easter Service: 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9 

 

Ascension Catholic Church

  • Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil Mass: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

  • Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9

Grand Isle:

St. Joseph Catholic Church

  • Easter Mass: 9:00 am Sunday, April 9

Jay:

Jay Peak Easter Sunrise Service 

  • 6 a.m. Sunday, April 9 with Fr. Daniel Jordan

  • Sky Haus at the top of the mountain, tram runs 5-5:45 a.m.

Montgomery:

St. Isidore Catholic Church 

  • Easter Mass: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9

Richford:

All Saints Catholic Church

  • Three Hours’ Agony: noon-3 p.m. Friday, April 7

  • Good Friday: 7 p.m. Friday, April 7

  • Easter Vigil Mass: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

  • Easter Morning Mass: 8:15 a.m. Sunday, April 9

Sheldon:

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

  • Good Friday: 7 p.m. Friday, April 7

  • Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Sunday, April 9

St. Albans:

St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church

  • Easter Service: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 9 with Pastor Cheol

Church of the Rock

  • Easter Services: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

St. Martin of Tours Apostolic Catholic Community

  • Sunday Mass: 10:30 a.m.Sunday, April 9

Holy Angels Catholic Church

  • Easter Vigil Mass: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

  • Easter Mass: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9

Trinity Presbyterian Church

  • Easter Service: 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9

Redeemer Church

  • Easter Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9

First Congregational Church

  • Sunrise Easter Service at the Hard’Ack Lodge: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9

    • A collaboration with St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and First Congregational Church

  • Traditional Easter Sunday Worship at First Congregational Church St. Albans: 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9

Champlain Valley Church of the Nazarene

  • Easter Breakfast: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 9

  • Easter Worship Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9

South Hero:

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church

  • Good Friday Service: 3 p.m. Friday, April 7

  • Easter Mass: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 9

