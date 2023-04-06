Here is when to attend Easter mass around Franklin County this weekend:
Alburgh:
Union Bible Church
Easter Sunday School: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Easter Worship Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Saint Amadeus Catholic Church
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Friday, April 7
Easter Vigil Mass: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Enosburg:
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 302 Church St.
Easter Festival Eucharist: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 9
John the Baptist Catholic Church
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Friday, April 7
Holy Saturday (Easter Vigil): 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Fairfax:
United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road:
Tenebrae Service, Good Friday:6:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, April 7
Easter Sunday Service: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, April 9
St. Luke Catholic Church, Fairfax, VT
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Franklin:
Franklin United Church
Community Ecumenical Good Friday Service: 7 p.m. Friday, April 7
Georgia:
Georgia United Methodist Church
Easter Service: 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Ascension Catholic Church
Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil Mass: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Grand Isle:
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Easter Mass: 9:00 am Sunday, April 9
Jay:
Jay Peak Easter Sunrise Service
6 a.m. Sunday, April 9 with Fr. Daniel Jordan
Sky Haus at the top of the mountain, tram runs 5-5:45 a.m.
Montgomery:
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Easter Mass: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Richford:
All Saints Catholic Church
Three Hours’ Agony: noon-3 p.m. Friday, April 7
Good Friday: 7 p.m. Friday, April 7
Easter Vigil Mass: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Easter Morning Mass: 8:15 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Sheldon:
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church
Good Friday: 7 p.m. Friday, April 7
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Sunday, April 9
St. Albans:
St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church
Easter Service: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 9 with Pastor Cheol
Church of the Rock
Easter Services: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Apostolic Catholic Community
Sunday Mass: 10:30 a.m.Sunday, April 9
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Easter Vigil Mass: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Easter Mass: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Easter Service: 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Redeemer Church
Easter Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9
First Congregational Church
Sunrise Easter Service at the Hard’Ack Lodge: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9
A collaboration with St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and First Congregational Church
Traditional Easter Sunday Worship at First Congregational Church St. Albans: 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Champlain Valley Church of the Nazarene
Easter Breakfast: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 9
Easter Worship Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9
South Hero:
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Good Friday Service: 3 p.m. Friday, April 7
Easter Mass: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 9
