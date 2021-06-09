The St Albans Vermont Department of Health will host walk-in vaccination clinics at multiple locations over the next two weeks, starting Thursday.
The Thursday clinic will be in the first floor conference room at 27 Federal Street in St Albans and the St Albans Bay Farmers Market in the afternoon.
All of the clinics will be offering at least the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine and many clinics will also have Pfizer to choose from. No appointments necessary.
Date
Event
Address
Hours
Thurs, 6/10
Walk-in clinic
1st floor conference room;
27 Federal St, St Albans
12 to 2pm
Thurs, 6/10
St Albans Bay Farmers Market
St Albans Bay Park, St Albans
4:30 to 6:15pm
Sat, 6/12
NorthWest Farmers Market
Taylor Park, St Albans
9am to 12pm
Mon, 6/14
Walk-in clinic
1st floor conference room;
27 Federal St, St Albans
11am to 1pm
Tues, 6/15
Sheldon Food Shelf
Sheldon Methodist Church
52 Church St, Sheldon
9am to 12pm
Tues, 6/15
Walk-in clinic
Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 US-2, Grand Isle, VT 05458
3:15 to 6:15pm
Weds, 6/16
Walk-in clinic
Missisquoi Valley Union School, 175 Thunderbird Dr, Swanton
9am to 3:15pm
Thurs, 6/17
Walk-in clinic
1st floor conference room;
27 Federal St, St Albans
12 to 2pm
Thurs, 6/17
St Albans Bay Farmers Market
St Albans Bay Park, St Albans
4:30 to 6:15pm
Sat, 6/19
NorthWest Farmers Market
Taylor Park, St Albans
9am to 12pm
Mon, 6/21
Walk-in clinic
1st floor conference room;
27 Federal St, St Albans
11am to 1pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.