The St Albans Vermont Department of Health will host walk-in vaccination clinics at multiple locations over the next two weeks, starting Thursday.

The Thursday clinic will be in the first floor conference room at 27 Federal Street in St Albans and the St Albans Bay Farmers Market in the afternoon.

All of the clinics will be offering at least the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine and many clinics will also have Pfizer to choose from. No appointments necessary.

Date

Event

Address

Hours

Thurs, 6/10

Walk-in clinic

1st floor conference room;

27 Federal St, St Albans

12 to 2pm

Thurs, 6/10

St Albans Bay Farmers Market

St Albans Bay Park, St Albans

4:30 to 6:15pm

Sat, 6/12

NorthWest Farmers Market

Taylor Park, St Albans

9am to 12pm

Mon, 6/14

Walk-in clinic

1st floor conference room;

27 Federal St, St Albans

11am to 1pm

Tues, 6/15

Sheldon Food Shelf

Sheldon Methodist Church

52 Church St, Sheldon

9am to 12pm

Tues, 6/15

Walk-in clinic

Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 US-2, Grand Isle, VT 05458

3:15 to 6:15pm

Weds, 6/16

Walk-in clinic

Missisquoi Valley Union School, 175 Thunderbird Dr, Swanton

9am to 3:15pm

Thurs, 6/17

Walk-in clinic

1st floor conference room;

27 Federal St, St Albans

12 to 2pm

Thurs, 6/17

St Albans Bay Farmers Market

St Albans Bay Park, St Albans

4:30 to 6:15pm

Sat, 6/19

NorthWest Farmers Market

Taylor Park, St Albans

9am to 12pm

Mon, 6/21

Walk-in clinic

1st floor conference room;

27 Federal St, St Albans

11am to 1pm

