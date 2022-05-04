Baby’s Name: Arene Rayne Boulence
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 4/24/22
Mother’s Name: Breanna Hazard Boulence
Father’s Name: Jacob Robert Boulence
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Jackson Howard French
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 4/25/22
Mother’s Name: Katie Lynn French
Father’s Name: Jamos Allyn French
Town: Jeffersonville
Baby’s Name: Kreed Lawsyn Lykes
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 4/28/22
Mother’s Name: Chelsea Hemond
Father’s Name: Thomas Joseph Lykes
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Phoenix Ivan Corey
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 4/28/22
Mother’s Name: Abigail Corey
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Chloe Marie Brouillette
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 4/28/22
Mother’s Name: Ashlyn Kimball
Father’s Name: Nathan Andrew Brouillette
Town: Essex Junction
Baby’s Name: Camden Matthew Demag
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 4/29/22
Mother’s Name: Lyndsay Demag
Father’s Name: Arvis Demag
Town: St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.