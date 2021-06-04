Dozens of new walk-in clinics will be available this weekend and Monday for people who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Phil Scott previously announced that when 80% of Vermont’s eligible population (those age 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state will enter Step 4 of the Vermont Forward plan and remove remaining restrictions. As of Thursday, it was at 78.6% of eligible Vermonters, needing 7,878 more people to reach the goal.
The state continues to offer walk-in and by-appointment clinics statewide through state clinics, hospitals, primary care providers, pharmacies, schools, businesses and public spaces with the support of EMS crews, the Vermont National Guard and local partners.
Scheduled pop-up, walk-in events through Monday are listed below. In addition to these pop-up events, most pharmacies around the state are offering walk-in vaccinations.
Saturday
• Sandbar State Park, Milton (Noon-2 p.m.)
• St. Albans Bay Car and Motorcycle Show, St. Albans Bay Park (Noon-2 p.m.)
• Jazz Fest Artist Fair, College St, Burlington (2-4 p.m.)
• Jazz Fest Concert, Church St., Burlington (4-7 p.m.)
• Backside at 405 Concert Series, 405 Pine St., Burlington (6-8 p.m.)
Monday
• Williston Woods Mobile Home Park, 126 Williston Woods Rd., Williston (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)
• The Edge, 115 Wellness Drive Williston (3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)
