Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:

  1. Baby’s Name: Emilia Elise LaChance Cox

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/11/21

Mother’s Name: Meaghan Elizabeth LaChance

Father’s Name: Daniel Scott Cox

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Isabell Jean Kennison

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/12/21

Mother’s Name: Emily Kennison

Town: Enosburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Austin Christopher Derosia

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/13/21

Mother’s Name: Samantha Derosia

Father’s Name: Nathan Derosia

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Madison Ann Stetson

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/9/21

Mother’s Name: Sarah Fitzgerald

Father’s Name: Zachary Stetson

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Ellis Quill Barbeau

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/8/21

Mother’s Name: Autumn Stowe Barbeau

Father’s Name: William K Barbeau

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Dylan Joseph Solorzano

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/9/21

Mother’s Name: Samantha Lynn Lenahan

Father’s Name: Raciel Soloranzo Cordora

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name:Violet Jean Hayes

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/10/21

Mother’s Name: Jessica Bessette Hayes

Father’s Name: Nickoma Lee Hayes

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Weston James Allen Mossey

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/10/21

Mother’s Name: Crystal Beaor Mossey

Father’s Name: Bruce Man Mossey

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Jacob Henry Larose

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/10/21

Mother’s Name: Chelsea Rood Larose

Father’s Name: Jaques Daniel Larose

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Marcy Lin Greenwood

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/12/21

Mother’s Name: Taylor Crowl

Father’s Name: Damien Lee Greenwood

Town: Sheldon

  1. Baby’s Name: Ezra Joseph Domina

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/15/21

Mother’s Name: Kayla Ryea

Father’s Name: Archie Joseph Domina II

Town: Richford

