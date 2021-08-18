Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:
Baby’s Name: Emilia Elise LaChance Cox
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/11/21
Mother’s Name: Meaghan Elizabeth LaChance
Father’s Name: Daniel Scott Cox
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Isabell Jean Kennison
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/12/21
Mother’s Name: Emily Kennison
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Austin Christopher Derosia
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/13/21
Mother’s Name: Samantha Derosia
Father’s Name: Nathan Derosia
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Madison Ann Stetson
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/9/21
Mother’s Name: Sarah Fitzgerald
Father’s Name: Zachary Stetson
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Ellis Quill Barbeau
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/8/21
Mother’s Name: Autumn Stowe Barbeau
Father’s Name: William K Barbeau
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Dylan Joseph Solorzano
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/9/21
Mother’s Name: Samantha Lynn Lenahan
Father’s Name: Raciel Soloranzo Cordora
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name:Violet Jean Hayes
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/10/21
Mother’s Name: Jessica Bessette Hayes
Father’s Name: Nickoma Lee Hayes
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Weston James Allen Mossey
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/10/21
Mother’s Name: Crystal Beaor Mossey
Father’s Name: Bruce Man Mossey
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Jacob Henry Larose
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/10/21
Mother’s Name: Chelsea Rood Larose
Father’s Name: Jaques Daniel Larose
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Marcy Lin Greenwood
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/12/21
Mother’s Name: Taylor Crowl
Father’s Name: Damien Lee Greenwood
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Ezra Joseph Domina
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/15/21
Mother’s Name: Kayla Ryea
Father’s Name: Archie Joseph Domina II
Town: Richford
