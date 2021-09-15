1. Baby's Name: Bella Rayne Pecor
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 9/9/21
Mother's Name: Peggy Ann Brow
Father's Name: Walter Keith Pecor
Town: St. Albans
2. Baby's Name: Isabelle Lavinia Depatie
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 9/13/21
Mother's Name: Sarah Depatie
Father's Name: David Depatie
Town: Highgate Center
3. Baby's Name: Eli John Billado
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/13/21
Mother's Name: Crystal Billado
Father's Name: John Richard Billado
Town: Sheldon
4. Baby's Name: Jaxon Paradis
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/7/21
Mother's Name: Kirsten (Rockwell) Paradis
Father's Name: Kregg Paradis
Town: Richford
5. Baby's Name: Jaxstyn Robert Alan Boudrer-Machia
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/8/21
Mother's Name: Amanda C. Machia
Father's Name: Justin M. Boucher
Town: Swanton
6. Baby's Name: Claire Evelyn French
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 9/7/21
Mother's Name: Jennifer French
Father's Name: David French
Town: St. Albans
