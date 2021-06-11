Welcome to Our World

Welcome to Our World

 

Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:

 1. Baby’s Name: Brody Joseph Garrand

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: May 31, 2021

Mother’s Name: Courtney Letaurneau Garrand

Father’s Name: Brandon Garrand

Town: Swanton, VT

 2. Baby’s Name: William Leonard Knox

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: June 2, 2021

Mother’s Name: Phoebe Ann Knox

Town: St. Albans, VT

3. Baby’s Name: Lucy Anne Danyon

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: June 4, 2021

Mother’s Name: Katherine (Christie) Danyon

Father’s Name: Otis Steven Danyon

Town: Sheldon, VT

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you