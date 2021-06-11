Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:
1. Baby’s Name: Brody Joseph Garrand
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: May 31, 2021
Mother’s Name: Courtney Letaurneau Garrand
Father’s Name: Brandon Garrand
Town: Swanton, VT
2. Baby’s Name: William Leonard Knox
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: June 2, 2021
Mother’s Name: Phoebe Ann Knox
Town: St. Albans, VT
3. Baby’s Name: Lucy Anne Danyon
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: June 4, 2021
Mother’s Name: Katherine (Christie) Danyon
Father’s Name: Otis Steven Danyon
Town: Sheldon, VT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.