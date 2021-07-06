Here are the latest birth announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans.
1. Baby’s Name: Hailey Jane White
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/4/21
Mother’s Name: Samantha Pothier
Father’s Name: Justin White
Town: Enosburg
2. Baby’s Name: Lenora Audrey-Rose
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/2/21
Mother’s Name: Shayna Laviolette
Father’s Name: Cameron Jacob Palmer
Town: Fairfax
3. Baby’s Name: Noah John Boyle
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/4/21
Mother’s Name: Liza Boudreau Boyle
Father’s Name: Nichola Carl Boyle
4. Baby’s Name: Cole Allen Pion
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/27/21
Mother’s Name: Nicole Richardson
Father’s Name: Corey Anselme Pion
5. Baby’s Name: Samuel Dean Boivin
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/27/21
Mother’s Name: Erin Smith
Father’s Name: Damian Boivin II
Town: Swanton
6. Baby’s Name: Gracelynn Elsie Bessette
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/28/21
Mother’s Name: Kayla Borthwick
Father’s Name: Dakota Bessette
Town: Alburgh
7. Baby’s Name: Bodhi Lake Sunderland
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/29/21
Mother’s Name: Christine Leclair Sunderland
Father’s Name: Dylan Ross Sunderland
Town: Fairfax
8. Baby’s Name: Hunter Ray Greenia
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/30/21
Mother’s Name: Riley St. Francis
Father’s Name: Robbie Ray Greenie
Town: Swanton
9. Baby’s Name: Lucas Lee Billado
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/2/21
Mother’s Name: Brianna Marshall
Father’s Name: Kyle Micheal Billado
Town: Montgomery
