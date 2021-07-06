Welcome to Our World

Welcome to Our World

Here are the latest birth announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans.

 1. Baby’s Name: Hailey Jane White

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/4/21

Mother’s Name: Samantha Pothier

Father’s Name: Justin White

Town: Enosburg

 2. Baby’s Name: Lenora Audrey-Rose

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/2/21

Mother’s Name: Shayna Laviolette

Father’s Name: Cameron Jacob Palmer

Town: Fairfax

 3. Baby’s Name:  Noah John Boyle

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/4/21

Mother’s Name: Liza Boudreau Boyle

Father’s Name: Nichola Carl Boyle

 4. Baby’s Name: Cole Allen Pion

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/27/21

Mother’s Name: Nicole Richardson

Father’s Name: Corey Anselme Pion

 5. Baby’s Name: Samuel Dean Boivin

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/27/21

Mother’s Name: Erin Smith

Father’s Name: Damian Boivin II

Town: Swanton

 6. Baby’s Name: Gracelynn Elsie Bessette

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/28/21

Mother’s Name: Kayla Borthwick

Father’s Name: Dakota Bessette

Town: Alburgh

 7. Baby’s Name: Bodhi Lake Sunderland

Gender: Male 

Date of Birth: 6/29/21

Mother’s Name: Christine Leclair Sunderland

Father’s Name: Dylan Ross Sunderland

Town: Fairfax

 8. Baby’s Name: Hunter Ray Greenia

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/30/21

Mother’s Name: Riley St. Francis

Father’s Name: Robbie Ray Greenie

Town: Swanton

 9. Baby’s Name:  Lucas Lee Billado

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/2/21

Mother’s Name: Brianna Marshall

Father’s Name: Kyle Micheal Billado

Town: Montgomery

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you