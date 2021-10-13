Baby’s Name: Aidan Timothy Brown
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/4/21
Mother’s Name: Briana (Maquire) Brown
Father’s Name: Travis Brown
Town: St. Albans Town
Baby’s Name: Brinley Zara Duffy
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/8/21
Mother’s Name: Miranda Wimble
Father’s Name: Benjamin Duffy
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Cavan Everett Jensen
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/7/21
Mother’s Name: Chelsea Vanslette
Father’s Name: Matthew Jensen
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Warren Earl Stanley
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/8/21
Mother’s Name: Hunter Bovat
Father’s Name: William Carroll Stanley
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Priya Jane Saini
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/11/21
Mother’s Name: Geetanjali Saini
Father’s Name: Kunal Saini
Town: Fairfax
