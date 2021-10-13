Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Aidan Timothy Brown

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/4/21

Mother’s Name: Briana (Maquire) Brown

Father’s Name: Travis Brown

Town: St. Albans Town

  1. Baby’s Name: Brinley Zara Duffy

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/8/21

Mother’s Name: Miranda Wimble

Father’s Name: Benjamin Duffy

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Cavan Everett Jensen

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/7/21

Mother’s Name: Chelsea Vanslette

Father’s Name: Matthew Jensen

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Warren Earl Stanley

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/8/21

Mother’s Name: Hunter Bovat

Father’s Name: William Carroll Stanley

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Priya Jane Saini

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/11/21

Mother’s Name: Geetanjali Saini

Father’s Name: Kunal Saini

Town: Fairfax

 

