Baby’s Name: Olivia Rae Sweet
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 9/14/21
Mother’s Name: Meggan Lee Sweet
Father’s Name: Kalvin Anthony Lesage
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Luca Robert Lumbra
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/16/21
Mother’s Name: Amber Wood
Father’s Name: Jesse Lumbra
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Dakota Lynn Cox
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 9/15/21
Mother’s Name: Holly Cox
Father’s Name: Brian Cox
Town: St. Albans
