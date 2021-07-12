Here are some Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans.
Baby’s Name: Camden Joseph Lamothe
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: June 21, 2021
Mother’s Name: Alyssa Benoit
Father’s Name: Casey Lamothe
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Kolter Jo Blaney Guilmette
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: June 25, 2021
Mother’s Name: Jennifer Blaney
Father’s Name: Jake Guilmette
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Quinn Millie Derby
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: June 26, 2021
Mother’s Name: Melissa (Magni) Derby
Father’s Name: Andrew Derby
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Febeah Lynn Domina
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: June 26, 2021
Mother’s Name: Nikita Christine Cyr
Father’s Name: Eric Domina Jr.
Town: Enosburg Falls
