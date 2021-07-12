Welcome to Our World

Welcome to Our World

Here are some Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans.

  1. Baby’s Name: Camden Joseph Lamothe

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: June 21, 2021

Mother’s Name: Alyssa Benoit

Father’s Name: Casey Lamothe

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Kolter Jo Blaney Guilmette

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: June 25, 2021

Mother’s Name: Jennifer Blaney

Father’s Name: Jake Guilmette

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Quinn Millie Derby

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: June 26, 2021

Mother’s Name: Melissa (Magni) Derby

Father’s Name: Andrew Derby

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Febeah Lynn Domina

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: June 26, 2021

Mother’s Name: Nikita Christine Cyr

Father’s Name: Eric Domina Jr.

Town: Enosburg Falls

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you